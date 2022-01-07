ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven man charged after fiery I-4 crash that left 2 dead, 3 seriously hurt

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven man is facing several charges for allegedly causing a fiery I-4 crash on Dec. 15, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

Jorge Britton, 34, of Winter Haven, surrendered to FHP Troopers Monday at the Hillsborough County Jail after reports said he crashed his Audi super-car into the back of Toyota Camry at a high rate of speed.

2 dead, 3 seriously hurt after speeding driver causes fiery I-4 crash, FHP says

According to previous reports from News Channel 8 , the crash sent Britton’s car spinning toward the inside shoulder of the roadway. The Toyota caught fire before it came to a rest on the outside shoulder. Both the driver and the passenger died at the scene.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lhqGr_0dfi4vdp00
    Photo courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXe8J_0dfi4vdp00
    Photo courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IaIYw_0dfi4vdp00
    Photo courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12c5YA_0dfi4vdp00
    Photo courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol

Investigators previously said they believed alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

Britton was charged with two counts each of DUI manslaughter, DUI serious injury, and vehicular homicide.

Roughrider
2d ago

These DUI cases are too easy on the criminals. And they are criminals. Maximum sentence for DUI with deaths. Life. No parole.

WFLA

‘A tragedy’: 8-year-old falls out of 7th floor window in Florida

MIAMI (WFLA/NBC) — An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday after falling out of a 7th floor window of a condo in North Miami, according to police. NBC affiliate WTVJ reports that the incident happened at Greenwich Condominium. North Miami police said the child suffered “bad injuries” and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. However, authorities […]
MIAMI, FL
