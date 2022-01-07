ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Magic to Represent New York Yacht Club in 37th America’s Cup

By Christian Winthrop
American Magic confirmed Friday that it intends to compete in the 37th America’s Cup and represent the New York Yacht Club against the field of challengers and the Defender Emirates Team New Zealand for the most coveted prize in sailing.

“As the longest-standing trustee of the America’s Cup and as our valued partner during the 36th America’s Cup, we are pleased to represent the NYYC once again in our quest to bring back the Cup to its original champion,” commented Doug DeVos, Principal of American Magic. “We enjoyed a successful relationship during AC36 and coming out of that competition, we reflected, assessed options, and determined that American Magic’s vision to be an ongoing competitor in the America’s Cup would benefit from partnering with the NYYC.”

American Magic is well prepared to compete in AC37 as they build on the foundation and experience from their AC36 campaign. The team has been busy in its preparation for AC37, assembling an elite team and committed to further developing talent across all areas of sailing and business operations.

“We intend to compete in AC37 and are hungry and highly motivated to be the most innovative team on and off the water,” remarked Hap Fauth, Principal for American Magic. “We are proud of how our team rebounded during AC36, but we have unfinished business and are committed to investing in technology, design, innovation, and talent so we are best positioned to bring the America’s Cup home!”

“The America’s Cup remains the highest peak in sailing and one of the most difficult challenges in the world of sport,” remarked Paul M. Zabetakis, M.D., Commodore of the New York Yacht Club. “The lessons learned during our previous campaign, combined with American Magic’s physical and intellectual assets and a commitment to multiple cycles, will ensure we come into this challenge with a strong chance to claim sailing’s ultimate prize.”

The team and the Club await the announcement of the venue and race schedule for AC37, the details for the America’s Cup World Series, and the plan for the youth and women’s events. The venue announcement is expected on March 31, 2022.

