Subscribe to the Adafruit Youtube channel! #Youtube #AdafruitLearnSystem

By Jessie Mae
adafruit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you subscribed to the Adafruit Youtube channel? If you’re not already subscribed, click here! http://adafru.it/subscribe . It’s a free and easy way to keep up with our newest episodes. Here’s some of what we’re up to. Electronics show and tell every Wednesday at 7:30pm...

blog.adafruit.com

Help your YouTube channel get the attention it deserves by using templates that reinforce your brand and make it memorable. Today, we'll share ten of the top YouTube templates for highly branded channels from Envato Elements and Envato Market. Top YouTube Templates for Highly Branded Channels in Premiere Pro. YouTube...
adafruit.com

ICYMI – Adafruit IoT Monthly: 2021 in Recap! #IoT #newsletter

ICYMI (In case you missed it) – the IoT Monthly Newsletter from AdafruitDaily.com went out this morning!. If you missed it, subscribe now! – You’ll get one newsletter each month. The next newsletter goes out in a month and being subscribed is the best way to keep...
adafruit.com

Adafruit’s Ten YouTube Videos of 2021 #AdafruitTopTen

2021 was a bit of a mixed bag, but there’s also a lot to celebrate! Specifically, Adafruit’s YouTube videos got a total 14,049,927 views in 2021. Check out below for the top of the top of our most viewed. Cheers y’all and thanks for tuning in!. 10....
#Adafruit Youtube#Adafruit Ask#Circuitpython#Youtub
adafruit.com

Statistics on the Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter for 2021 Q4 #Python #CircuitPython #MicroPython #RaspberryPi @Adafruit

Seeing that some email newsletters are providing numbers as to their subscription and effectiveness rates, Adafruit presents the same for the Python on Microcontrollers newsletter, delivered every Tuesday. Growth is steady and took another upturn past quarter. The 4th quarter interaction numbers will likely be higher as the newsletter was...
adafruit.com

PyLeap is Officially Available in the App Store

Take complete projects from the Adafruit Learn System, and transfer them directly to your Circuit Playground Bluefruit without opening a code editor or connecting to a computer! PyLeap is our new app for iOS & iPadOS. It allows you to program a Circuit Playground Bluefruit anywhere with various completed projects, including:
hardcoregamer.com

Experience the Tales of the Abyss Anime on the Official YouTube Channel

While playing the original game is definitely the best way to experience Tales of the Abyss, for many it’s hard to get on PS2 or 3DS respectively. For those desperate to just get a bit of the story, or just see one of the best entries in the series animated, the official Tales YouTube channel has people covered as they plan to start uploading an episode every week starting January 1, 2022. The anime has been notoriously abridged in some regards so players won’t get the same exact experience as the 60- 80 hour game, but it’s a delight that it will be readily available with English subtitles.
adafruit.com

Adafruit Learning System Weekly Update: New Year Edition

It has been a couple weeks since my last update, and there have been a lot of amazing new guides published to the Adafruit Learning System. Learn how to make MIDI stomping pads, learn how to make the above Pip-Boy 2040 wrist-mounted prop, build a neocontroller color grading input box, build an LED sculpture lamp, and so so so much more.
adafruit.com

Adafruit’s Top Ten Facebook Posts of 2021 #AdafruitTopTen

Below are our top 10 Facebook posts from 2020 – rated from #10 to #1!. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
adafruit.com

Lid for mouse tube #3DThursday #3DPrinting

I needed an easy access to Bhalu (that’s my mouse name), so instead of dismantling the tube everyday to play with him, I made a lid. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4246561. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket...
atlanticcitynews.net

10 Pieces of Advice That You Must Listen Before Promoting the Youtube Channel.

Promoting your youtube channel is one of the most challenging things you'll ever do. Developing content, building an audience, and making money off your videos may be challenging if you're new to this game. The good news is that there are some steps that you can take early on to help promote your youtube channel more efficiently. Below are 10 pieces of Advice That You Must Listen to Before starting to Promote the Youtube Channel.
adafruit.com

sometimes you can really tell why a board design never got released …

For a project that we’re looking to build, we need bluetooth classic, so we were wondering what is our smallest board with BT – that’d be something with the ESP32 (not S2 or S3 which doesnt have BT classic). hey, didn’t we have an itsybitsy design for the esp32 using a ublox module? what didn’t get get finished?
adafruit.com

Bellini-designed Brionvega RR231 Totem Hi-Fi Stereo System Re-released

Brionvega has re-released the RR231 Totem Stereo System, a folding transformer-like hi-fi from the golden age of stylish audio systems. Created originally by renowned Italian architect and designer Mario Bellini, this gorgeous turntable/pre-amp/amplifier/AM/FM tuner with integrated speakers has been updated to include a DAB (digital audio broadcast) receiver, USB output, and upgraded speakers. The Totem will set you back $18,800 at the MoMA Design Store ($16,920 for MoMA members)!
lifewire.com

How to Delete a Playlist on YouTube

This article details how to delete a playlist on YouTube. You can permanently delete one you've created and remove from your library a playlist you've added from another user. The instructions work for all desktop browsers and the mobile app for Android, iOS, and iPadOS. How Do I Delete a...
adafruit.com

ICYMI Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter: CircuitPython 7.1 out, Floppy Interfacing, and much more! #Python #CircuitPython #ICYMI @micropython @ThePSF

Welcome to the first Python on Microcontrollers newsletter of 2022! There are over 9,278 subscribers and we’re looking to hit 10K later this year. The format has changed a bit from 2021. Hopefully that makes it easier to read. To contact us, we’re on Discord, Twitter, and for past newsletters – view them all here. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribe here. Here’s the news this week:
adafruit.com

Spiral Pencil Holder #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Every week we’ll 3D print designs from the community and showcase slicer settings, use cases and of course, Time-lapses!. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
adafruit.com

Adam Savage Has an Epiphany About the Science of Measurement

One of my favorite things on Adam Savage’s Tested channel is when he answers viewers’ questions, or even better yet, when he just enthusiastically riffs on a subject. In this video, Adam was compelled to turn the camera on and share when he had a real ah-ha moment about the nature of precision measurement and the tools we use to try and achieve accuracy in measuring. As he says in the video, “all measurement is a compromise of circumstance” and “there’s no such thing as an actual measurement.” Watch the video to unpack these ideas further.
