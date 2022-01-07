ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The View's Ana Navarro Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID: 'Feeling Pretty Good So Far'

By Ally Mauch
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAna Navarro has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The CNN journalist, 50, shared the news while guest co-hosting Friday's episode of The View, which has been filming remotely all week after moderator Whoopi Goldberg also tested positive for the virus. "I am now positive for COVID,"...

people.com

Comments / 20

guest
3d ago

At least they’re just spreading it amongst themselves….the vaccinated. Hopeful they don’t spread it to others.

Reply
3
Elijah
2d ago

Wow, another triple vaccinated testing positive?? How can that be?

Reply(3)
6
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Breakthrough COVID-19 Diagnosis “Could Have Been Much Worse”

After the announcement that she tested positive for COVID-19, Whoopi Goldberg offered an update during Wednesday’s episode of The View. Goldberg explained that she had already begun distancing herself after being exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. She later learned that she was positive when she tested before returning to The View after holiday break. “It was a shock because I’m triple-vaxxed. I haven’t been anywhere, I haven’t done anything,” she said to her fellow co-hosts. “But that’s the thing about the Omicron [variant], you just don’t know where it is, who’s got it, who’s passing it.” She added, “It’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Sara Haines Off ‘The View’ Today After Close Contact With Covid

The View is down another co-host today, with panelist Sara Haines absent due to having come into close contact with Covid. The announcement was made by co-host Joy Behar at the start of today’s episode. On Monday, Behar announced that moderator Whoopi Goldberg had tested positive for Covid during the holiday break and probably would be off until next week. “Sara was in close contact, so she’s not here. It’s like Agatha Christie, ‘And then there were three,” Behar said, noting that Haines “feels fine” but that she’s “laying low today.” Haines appeared remotely from home Monday on The View. Haines’ seat was filled today by fill-in co-host Yvette Nicole Brown. Today’s panel was rounded out by co-hosts Sunny Hostin and guest co-host Ana Navarro. All the panelists appeared remotely from their homes. (Hostin has confirmed that she had Covid over the holiday break but has recovered.) The cases come amid the Omicron variant’s surge in New York City and throughout the nation and world. Goldberg missed the Dec. 15 and 16 episodes of The View after being exposed to Covid but did appear on the show’s pre-taped Dec. 17 holiday episode.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Sara Haines
Person
Ana Navarro
Person
Sunny Hostin
CinemaBlend

Following Whoopi Goldberg's Absence, The View Is Missing Another Co-Host Due To COVID

The new year has so far not brought any relief from COVID or the effect the virus has on our daily lives. The Omicron variant continues to surge, and news about the many celebrities and athletes testing positive continues to wreak havoc in the worlds of sports and entertainment, among many other areas of the workforce. The View is having a particularly rough time, with the ABC daytime talk show going from one to two missing co-hosts this week as it flips back to remote productions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity News#Cdc#View#Cnn#Omicron#Instagram
Variety

Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive for COVID-19 as ‘The View’ Shifts to Remote Production

Whoopi Goldberg has tested positive for COVID-19. Goldberg’s diagnosis was revealed by Joy Behar, one of her co-hosts on “The View,” during a broadcast on Monday. “Whoopi unfortunately tested positive before the break, but she’ll probably be back next week,” Behar shared. Behar also affirmed that Goldberg’s health condition isn’t a cause for alarm at the moment: “Since she’s vaccinated and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild. We’re being very cautious here at ‘The View.'” .@JoyVBehar shares on #TheView that @WhoopiGoldberg tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break and is recovering at home: "Since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Gives COVID Status Update on ‘The View’: “We’re All Over It”

The View has had a wild first week of 2022, but thankfully, some semblance of normalcy was returned today when longtime moderator Whoopi Goldberg checked in with the panel. Only two permanent hosts remain on the talk show at the moment, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, who are both safe from COVID for the time being. Sara Haines is taking a break after coming in close contact with COVID, and Goldberg is out with the illness, set to return at the beginning of next week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Triple vaxxed Whoopi Goldberg says Covid diagnosis was a ‘shock’

Whoopi Goldberg has said her Covid diagnosis was a “shock” because she is triple vaxxed against the disease. Goldberg, who co-hosts The View with Joy Behar, made an appearance on the ABC talk show on Wednesday (5 January) – two days after Behar confirmed Goldberg had tested positive for Covid over the holidays. During the interview, the 67-year-old actor revealed that the positive test result was a “shock” because, not only was she was fully vaccinated against Covid, she had also received her booster dose. “I haven’t been anywhere, I hadn’t done anything,” Goldberg continued, adding, “But that’s the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

‘Today’ Co-Anchor Hoda Kotb Tests Positive For Covid, “Feeling Good” In Isolation

Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb, who has tested positive for Covid and missed this morning’s show, says she’s “feeling good” while isolating at home. Kotb’s absence was explained this morning by Today news anchor Craig Melvin. “We should mention here before we get to the news that the reason Hoda is off is, like many others, she tested positive for Covid,” Melvin said on-air. “But Hoda tells us she’s doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very, very soon.” Kotb later tweeted, “Thx for well wishes! Feeling good..cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear!” The popular...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive For Breakthrough Covid, Misses ‘The View’ Return

The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg has tested positive for Covid and missed the show’s return today from its holiday break. Goldberg’s co-hosts – Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and guest host Ana Navarro – appeared remotely from their homes today in what is expected to be a temporary return to the Covid shutdown format. The daytime show has aired live from ABC’s Manhattan studio since the start of its season in September. Behar, filling in today as moderator for the absent Goldberg, said Goldberg tested positive for Covid over the holiday break. “Since she is vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

'The View' Co-Host Misses Episode After Testing Positive for COVID-19

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg missed a recent episode of the daytime talk show, after testing positive for Covid-19. On Monday, panelist Joy Behar broke the news to the audience, revealing that Goldberg was experiencing mild symptoms. She also confirmed that Goldberg has been vaccinated, and had a booster. Additionally, Behar and the other remaining hosts — Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and guest host Ana Navarro — presented from their respective homes, due to a surge in Covid cases around the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

‘Today’ Co-Anchor Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive For Covid, Works From Home; Hoda Kotb Back In Studio

“We’re trading places,” Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, working from home this morning after testing positive for Covid, told her fellow co-anchor Hoda Kotb this morning. “I’m working from home, you’re back in the studio.” Kotb, who missed work last Thursday and Friday after testing positive, was back at NBC’s Studio 1A this morning after receiving two consecutive negative Covid tests. Both co-anchors had been vaccinated and boosted and say they suffered only minor symptoms. “Little sniffles, not much more than that,” Guthrie said this morning. Later on this morning’s show, Guthrie said she feels “really good,” and expects to be working from home for a couple days before returning to the studio. With the recent surge in Omicron variant cases, a number of television personalities have either worked remotely or missed episodes over the last week, including The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro and NBC’s Late Night host Seth Meyers. All were vaccinated and boosted, and are reportedly experiencing mild cases of Covid while remaining isolated at home. NBC’s Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has said he tested positive at the beginning of his show’s holiday break and is back at work. Watch Guthrie’s announcement above.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg Returns to The View as Virtual Shows Continue

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. It was a day of good and bad news for The View. Despite Joy Behar's promises to the contrary, the ABC daytime staple kicked off its second week of remote broadcasts this morning with a show that saw the return of Whoopi Goldberg, who tested positive for COVID-19 in December, and Sara Haines. However, just as the band was finally ready to get back together, Whoopi announced that Behar would be absent from Monday's show. Has anyone had a worse start to 2022 than the women of The View?
TV & VIDEOS

