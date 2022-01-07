Bronco Garett Bolles- the story you never knew- Part 1

BOSTON (CBS) — Jerod Mayo’s name is heating up as head coaching vacancies begin to open up around the NFL. It sounds like the Patriots inside linebackers coach will be a pretty popular man over the next few weeks. Mayo was already connected to the Bears earlier this week, with the assumption that Chicago will move on from Matt Nagy after the regular season ends. You can now add the Denver Broncos to the list of head coaching jobs that Mayo could fill. The Broncos fired Vic Fangio following Saturday’s season-ending loss to the Chiefs, and according to the NFL Network’s Tom...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO