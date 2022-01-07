ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronco Garett Bolles- the story you never knew- Part 1

By Joana Canals
Many people don’t know that Broncos Left Tackle Garett Bolles came from a childhood and adolescence filled with addiction, crime and darkness. His mother was an addict and Garett was following on the same path with addiction, drinking and a life of crime. His father threw him out of the house when he was 18 with suitcases and bags on the driveway. Garett’s lacrosse coach drove by and changed his life forever.

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

