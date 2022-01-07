ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

“Marketing Champions” with Glenn Rubenstein from ADOPTER Media

By Susan St.Denis
iwantabuzz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week on “Marketing Champions,” our host talks to media experts across the country. This week our...

iwantabuzz.com

iwantabuzz.com

“PR Champions” with Bill Byrne from Remedy Public Relations

Each week on “PR Champions,” our host talks to media experts across the country. This week our host speaks with Bill Byrne from Remedy Public Relations. To learn more check out https://www.remedypr.com/. What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?
ECONOMY
iwantabuzz.com

“Marketing Champions” with Garrett Curry from Raygun

Each week on “Marketing Champions,” our host talks to media experts across the country. This week our host speaks with Garrett Curry from Raygun. To learn more check out http://www.raygunworkshop.com. What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?. Trading lifeless...
ECONOMY
iwantabuzz.com

“Digital Champions” with Nima Gardideh from Pearmill

Each week on “Digital Champions,” our host talks to media experts across the country. This week our host speaks with Nima Gardideh from Pearmill. To learn more check out https://pearmill.com. What is your company Elevator pitch when talking about your company?. We’re a paid growth studio helping hypergrowth...
ECONOMY
iwantabuzz.com

“Digital Champions” with Daryl Hively from Guarantee Digital

Each week on “Digital Champions,” our host talks to media experts across the country. This week our host speaks with Daryl Hively from Guarantee Digital. To learn more check out https://guaranteedigital.com/. What is your company Elevator pitch when talking about your company?. We are a white label digital...
ECONOMY
iwantabuzz.com

“Marketing Champions” with Dimitri Petit-Frere from Elina Agency

Each week on “Marketing Champions,” our host talks to media experts across the country. This week our host speaks with Dimitri Petit-Frere from Elina Agency. To learn more check out https://elinainc.com/. What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?. With...
ECONOMY
mediavillage.com

NFTs: An Unbelievably Powerful Media and Marketing Asset

In the past year or so, NFTs went from being regarded as a passing novelty to a powerful media and marketing asset. The turning point? Digital artist Mike Winkelmann (Beeple) smashed through all expectations, selling his "Everydays: The First 5000 Days" collage for an incredible $69 million in 2020. Marketing gurus instantly took notice and realized the potential for NFTs to build brand awareness and loyalty while bringing in revenues. In response, adjustments to advertising strategies started in earnest to help brands leverage NFTs as a true asset in promoting their business success.
ENTERTAINMENT
connectcre.com

Interra Realty Adds Directors of Marketing, Social Media

Interra Realty has hired Douglas Woodworth as director of marketing and Megan O’Brien as office manager and social media director. Both will help Interra build on significant growth in recent years, with $445 million in transactions executed in 2021, up from $270 million in 2020 and $200 million in 2019.
REAL ESTATE
AdWeek

Adweek's 2022 Outlook for Media, Marketing and Tech

Over the last 22 months of unprecedented change across media, marketing and tech, we’ve learned to work in new ways and to tackle the inherent challenges of doing so as they arise—always with an eye toward the future, as uncertain as it may still be. Forecasting the year ahead is no small task, but it’s one Adweek’s editors are more than up to.
MARKETS
hourdetroit.com

The Face of Cannabis Marketing – Mike Berro — Qonkur Media

MIKE BERRO — QONKUR MEDIA. 856 E. 9 MILE RD., FERNDALE, MI 48220 | 313-936-2100 | QONKUR.COM. Meet the 25-year-old taking the cannabis industry by storm. Mike Berro, CEO of Qonkur Media, is creating a buzz in the cannabis industry. Berro and his team create smart and strategic digital presence solutions for cannabis brands in more than eight states.
DETROIT, MI
eMarketer

What should marketers do about growing smart home adoption?

What should marketers do about growing smart home adoption?. As more users adopt smart home products, brands will have an increasing number of opportunities to reach and interact with their customers if they keep privacy needs in mind. Consumers are more likely to engage with—and even enjoy—increased brand interaction if they don’t feel like they’re under surveillance and if they know their data is secure.
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Comcast, ViacomCBS Name Monty Sarhan CEO of SkyShowtime Streaming Venture in Europe

Comcast and ViacomCBS have named Monty Sarhan the CEO of their European streaming joint venture SkyShowtime. The executive, who joined Comcast Cable in late 2019 as senior vp of content acquisition after working at Epix and also has experience working at Viacom, will assume his role later this month, following regulatory approval of the SkyShowtime venture, which is expected soon. He will be based in London, reporting to the board of SkyShowtime, which is using the brand names of Comcast’s European pay TV giant Sky and ViacomCBS’ Showtime. The two companies had in August struck a deal to launch a new subscription...
BUSINESS
Variety

Arjan Pomper Promoted to Managing Director, Global Entertainment, at ITV Studios

Arjan Pomper has been promoted to managing director, global entertainment, at “Love Island” producer ITV Studios. Pomper reports into David McGraynor, chief operating officer, ITV Studios. He replaces Maarten Meijs, who has joined John de Mol’s Netherlands based media company Talpa as CEO. ITV Studios also produces prominent formats “The Voice,” “The Chase,” “I Am A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!,” “Come Dine With Me” and “Walk The Line.” The global entertainment division is is responsible for selling and monetising ITV Studios unscripted formats around the world and Pomper is tasked with growing the global formats business. Pomper joined the...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Jason Monteiro Named General Manager Of HBO Max Southeast Asia

Jason Monteiro has been appointed to General Manager of HBO Max Southeast Asian, Hong Kong and Taiwan. “Jason arrives at HBO Max with a proven track record of building and growing subscription services across Asia and other important global markets,” said Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International, said. “He’s a passionate leader known for building and inspiring high-performing teams, and I’m eager to see his leadership in action as he steps into his new role today.” Monteiro was previously the Director of AVOD at Shahid, a leading Arabic content streaming platform. At Shahid, Monteiro managed the streaming platform’s free tier and covered...
TV & VIDEOS

