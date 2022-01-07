“Marketing Champions” with Glenn Rubenstein from ADOPTER Media

Comcast and ViacomCBS have named Monty Sarhan the CEO of their European streaming joint venture SkyShowtime. The executive, who joined Comcast Cable in late 2019 as senior vp of content acquisition after working at Epix and also has experience working at Viacom, will assume his role later this month, following regulatory approval of the SkyShowtime venture, which is expected soon. He will be based in London, reporting to the board of SkyShowtime, which is using the brand names of Comcast’s European pay TV giant Sky and ViacomCBS’ Showtime. The two companies had in August struck a deal to launch a new subscription...

BUSINESS ・ 4 MINUTES AGO