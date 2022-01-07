“Marketing Champions” with Glenn Rubenstein from ADOPTER Media

Arjan Pomper has been promoted to managing director, global entertainment, at “Love Island” producer ITV Studios. Pomper reports into David McGraynor, chief operating officer, ITV Studios.
He replaces Maarten Meijs, who has joined John de Mol’s Netherlands based media company Talpa as CEO.
ITV Studios also produces prominent formats “The Voice,” “The Chase,” “I Am A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!,” “Come Dine With Me” and “Walk The Line.” The global entertainment division is is responsible for selling and monetising ITV Studios unscripted formats around the world and Pomper is tasked with growing the global formats business.
Pomper joined the...
