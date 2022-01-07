ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronco Garett Bolles- The story of triumph- Part 2

By Joana Canals
 3 days ago

In part 1 of the Garett Bolles story we showed that the love of family conquers all. Garrett came from a life of addiction crime and darkness. His lacrosse coach and wife took him in at the age of 18 and turned him around. Part 2 of this story starts at the NFL draft where Garett was being drafted by the Broncos. He chose to take his hew born son Kingston on stage, but there is a fun story behind this one, told by his mother. See how he is helping local youth who are facing the same challenges he did.

