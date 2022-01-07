ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

East Bengal's Renedy Singh lauds 'top performance' in Mumbai City draw

goal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai City's Des Buckingham feels the denied penalties defined the result... East Bengal interim Renedy Singh spoke with pride as he admitted that he couldn't have asked for more from his outfit in the goalless draw against Mumbai City, on Friday. Yet to register their first win of the...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle hoping to woo Kiwi international Chris Wood

What the papers sayNewcastle have reportedly locked their sights on New Zealand international Chris Wood. The Telegraph reports the club is hoping the Burnley striker will sign this week and help solve their firepower problem.Jean-Philippe Mateta is close to leaving Crystal Palace after 18 months, the Evening Standard reports. The paper says the striker could be moving to St Etienne after an underwhelming stint with the Premier League club.Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo reports comments made by former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given on Premier Sports that he advised Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher to leave the club on loan during the transfer window. Given...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renedy Singh
Person
Darren Sidoel
Person
Des Buckingham
goal.com

Jamshedpur 1-0 East Bengal: Ishan Pandita takes his side to the summit

But it's that man Ishan Pandita to make the difference coming off the bench. Jamshedpur rode on a late goal by Ishan Pandita (88') to relegate East Bengal to their fifth defeat of the season but the first under Renedy Singh's charge at the Red and Golds in the Indian Super League (ISL).
SPORTS
goal.com

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: India squad, fixtures, results, table, TV schedule and online streams

Goal takes a look at when the Blue Tigresses will be in action at the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup. The AFC Women's Asian Cup is set to kick off on January 20, 2022 in India. The hosts will be in action on the very first day when they take on Iran, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This is the second time India are organising the tournament after the 1979 edition wherein they finished runners-up to Chinese Taipei.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lauds#The Indian Super League#Isl
The Independent

Birmingham stun WSL leaders Arsenal to secure first win of the season

Birmingham recorded their first win of the season with a shock 2-0 victory over previously unbeaten Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal Libby Smith collected a superb pass from Lucy Quinn before firing the home side in front after just three minutes and Veatriki Sarri doubled the lead shortly before the interval after Jade Pennock’s shot was blocked.Arsenal laboured in vain to get back into the contest and Vivianne Miedema was booked for dissent as their frustration mounted, a first loss of the campaign meaning they remain four points clear of Chelsea in the standings.Birmingham’s win lifted them off the foot...
WORLD
goal.com

Why is Emmanuel Dennis not playing for Nigeria at Afcon 2021? Watford striker's absence explained

The Super Eagles find themselves without three proven forwards as Victor Osimhen and Odion Ighalo have also been ruled out of their plans. Emmanuel Dennis has been a revelation at Watford in 2021-22, with eight Premier League goals scored on the back of a bargain £3.4 million ($5m) move from Club Brugge, but the 24-year-old will play no part for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Afcon 2021: Five Super Eagles to count on vs Egypt

GOAL in conjunction with Coca Cola pick five stars who could make the difference for the West African giants in Tuesday's Group D opening fixture against the Pharaohs. With several key players missing in Cameroon who can Austin Eguavoen rely on to get the job done against record seven-time Africa Cup of Nations - Egypt at Roumde Adjia Stadium on Tuesday?
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Place
Mumbai
NewsBreak
Sports
goal.com

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Kagawa joins Sint-Truiden on free transfer

The Japan international is embarking on the next stage of his career in Belgium after being released by PAOK. Former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa has joined Belgian Pro League outfit Sint-Truiden on a free transfer. Kagawa had been facing an uncertain future after being released by PAOK in mid-December,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal ready to splash the cash on Dusan Vlahovic

What the papers sayArsenal are willing to ‘break the bank’ to secure Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, the Mirror reports. The Gunners are said to be considering spending upwards of £70million on the 21-year-old Serbia international to strengthen their attacking options, with the team’s early FA Cup exit contributing to a sense of desperation. The high price may be needed to secure Vlahovic against competition from AC Milan Juventus, Liverpool and Newcastle, who are all watching the player closely.The Sun writes that Manchester City defender Nathan Ake is wanted by AC Milan. The 26-year-old Holland international has caught the attention...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Rohr: Why Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Akpeyi lost Super Eagles number one spot

The 35-year-old last featured for the Super Eagles at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals and has had to settle for the bench since then. Former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has listed reasons why Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has struggled to keep his starting spot in the national team.
SOCCER
goal.com

Afcon 2021: Ranking Nigeria's centre-forward options

GOAL rates the Super Eagles’ options down the middle at the finals. Admittedly more suited to a wide berth, Onyekuru could play centrally if need be. While the Olympiacos man is unlikely to feature down the middle at the Africa Cup of Nations, it is a nice option to have for coach Augustine Eguavoen.
SOCCER
The Independent

Ledley meets Ledley and Mason Mount turns 23 – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 10.FootballHappy 23rd birthday Mason Mount 2️⃣3️⃣ today 🎉A very happy birthday to @masonmount_10! pic.twitter.com/MjVgdsOmwv— England (@England) January 10, 2022Happy birthday, Mason! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/VGKzb6biFW— Premier League (@premierleague) January 10, 2022Happy birthday, Mason Mount!#EFL | #RaisedInTheEFL pic.twitter.com/Gj5kFhcqDZ— EFL (@EFL) January 10, 2022Have a good one, Mase! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/mbglt0tfGj— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 10, 2022Liverpool remembered Billy Liddell.The magnificent Billy Liddell was born 100 years ago today.A true Liverpool legend and one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Afcon 2021: Nigeria vs Egypt - Predicting the Super Eagles starting XI

How will Nigeria battle Egypt in their first Group D match at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday?. Despite the switch in head coach, the Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper is tipped to keep his shirt as the team's no. 1. Defender - William Troost-Ekong. The vice-captain will not only...
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy