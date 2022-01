A decade after they were discontinued, the fan-favorite Oreo Cakesters are officially back. Last fall, Nabisco announced that the soft, chocolate snack cake with vanilla or chocolate creme in the middle—akin to an Oreo take on a whoopie pie—would make their way back to store shelves in 2022, though at the time no specific date was given. Now, the treats have returned to select retailers and, more than that, the popular 2000s snack is having a very special moment of nostalgia with a takeover of the last remaining operating Blockbuster video store in Bend, Oregon.

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO