Actress Fran Drescher says ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ is fun for the whole family to watch

By Monica Cooper, Sam Rubin
 3 days ago

Fran Drescher talked about what it is like being the voice of an animated character in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.” She also shared details about her upcoming charity event.

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” will be available on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 14.

Today is the last day to buy tickets for Fran’s Cancer Schmancer charity event. You can purchase them at CancerSchmancer.org .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 7, 2022.

