Bennington State Bank donates to relief efforts of December prairie fires

By The Salina Journal
 3 days ago

A local agricultural bank is helping give back to the community with a $150,000 donation going to the relief efforts of the Paradise Area Fire last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y3b6F_0dfi3Cbx00

The Bennington State Bank announced the donation and said it has chosen three local organizations, the Paradise Area Disaster Relief Fund coordinated by Paradise United Methodist Church, Heartland Community Foundation and Russell County Area Community Foundation (RCACF), to help disperse the donations to the ranchers, farmers and residents in need.

“Our hearts go out to the families and Kansas farmers who suffered extreme damage and loss caused by the windstorm and fires,” said Darren Gragg, president and CEO of The Bennington State Bank. "As an Ag Bank, we live, work and serve in the communities impacted by this disaster and we want to do our part to help.

This donation will help organizations give grants to local families, ranchers, and nonprofit organizations offering relief services in areas impacted by this natural disaster.

The organizations receiving the donations were all thankful for the opportunity to help their communities.

“On behalf of the Paradise Fire Relief Fund and our friends and neighbors, we would like to offer our deep appreciation for the generosity and kindness of The Bennington State Bank and their customers,” said Stacy Ellsworth, Paradise United Methodist Church.

“We are grateful to Bennington State Bank for their generosity and kindness toward those affected by the windstorm and wildfires. The Russell County Disaster Relief Fund is available to make grants to firehouses, local government, relief organizations and other charitable entities assisting area neighbors affected by this disaster. The fund is a permanent safety net to Russell County to aid in the aftermath of an emergency, as well as disaster preparedness and recovery efforts,” said Angela Muller, executive director of RCACF.

“We sincerely thank Bennington State Bank for their generous donation to the Heartland Disaster Relief Funds and all of the people who have reached out with support for those impacted. Kansans helping Kansans is one of things that make our community so special. We will make sure that the money collected in the Disaster Relief Funds goes to those who need it most,” said Sarah Meitner, executive director of the Heartland Community Foundation.

Residents and organizations working to build back after the storm and fire can use the following links and information to apply for assistance:

  • heartlandcommunityfoundation.org/heartland-disaster-relief-fund/
  • paradiseks.churchtrac.com/ - click on “Fire Relief Application” in yellow
  • Contact Angela Muller with RCACF at 785-445-3611 to get an application

Comments / 0

