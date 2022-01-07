ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell Narcisse announces transfer to Nicholls

By Richie Mills
 3 days ago

THIBODAUX, La. — The Nicholls Colonels football program received big news Friday with former St. James QB Nowell Narcisse announcing that he will be transferring there.

The announcement was made on Twitter:

Narcisse spent the last two years at the University of Texas-San Antonio after signing with LSU out of high school as a four-star quarterback in 2016.

He played in 11 games as a sophomore and started 7 for the UTSA Roadrunners in 2019.

In 2020 he was sidelined with a season-ending injury, only appearing in 4 games.

He spent the 2021 season rehabbing from his injury.

While at UTSA, Narcisse threw for over 1,600 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 600 and 4 more touchdowns.

The news comes the same day reports surface that Lindsey Scott Jr. has entered his name into the transfer portal.

