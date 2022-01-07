ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MDH welcomes the first baby of 2022

By Courtesy of McDonough District Hospital
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 3 days ago
Special to McDonough County Voice, USA TODAY NETWORK

MACOMB, Ill. – The McDonough District Hospital Obstetrics Department welcomed the first baby of 2022 on Monday evening (Jan. 3).

Madilyn Grace Robinson was born at 7:57 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19 inches. She is the daughter of Tabitha Ford and Joshua Robinson, and younger sister to Maci Robinson. Dr. Tamara Smith assisted with the delivery.

The family was presented a “First Baby of the Year” gift basket from the MDH OB staff.

In the Obstetrics Department at MDH you receive personalized care and attention from highly trained, experienced staff in a warm, home-like setting.

From pregnancy through childbirth and beyond, MDH can provide you and your family with the care you need and deserve.

For more information on the Dolores Kator Switzer Women’s Center, the OB/GYN clinic and the services provided, log onto www.MDH.org or follow on Facebook (McDonough District Hospital).

