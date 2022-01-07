ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Can Acupuncture Help With Migraines?

By Ruth Clark
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PLA46_0dfi34dO00

Acupuncture is one of the oldest medical practices in the world, according to Oxford Medicine . While healthcare professionals have mixed opinions on the effectiveness of acupuncture, some studies show that it can be a helpful and natural way of treating various ailments.

If you've never heard of the practice, acupuncture is a form of traditional Chinese medicine that is believed to work by stimulating the central nervous system (via Johns Hopkins Medicine ). By inserting fine needles into the skin's surface, the body releases chemicals into the muscles, brain, and spinal cord to encourage physical and mental well-being. Traditional Chinese medicine believes that the acupuncture points in the body are connected by pathways through which energy, or Qi, travels. It's believed that when this energy flow is disrupted or imbalanced, it can cause disease. Acupuncture helps by improving the flow of energy throughout the body. But what exactly can it do for migraine sufferers?

Acupuncture Vs. Other Migraine Treatments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZjGXg_0dfi34dO00

In 2017, the Acupuncture Evidence Project analyzed acupuncture's effectiveness across 14 clinical areas and 122 treatments. They found that the traditional practice has a more substantial effect on certain conditions like allergies, chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, postoperative pain, headaches, and migraine prevention.

A 2016 review published in the Cochrane Library underwent six trials in which acupuncture was compared to preventative treatment strategies for migraines. After three to four months, study subjects who underwent acupuncture had fewer headaches. Other study outcomes showed a reduced rate of adverse effects by using acupuncture versus prophylactic (preventative) drug treatments. According to the authors of the study, "There is consistent evidence that acupuncture provides additional benefit to treatment of acute migraine attacks only or to routine care." The study experts further suggest, "Acupuncture should be considered a treatment option for patients willing to undergo this treatment."

If you suffer from migraines and can find a reputable, licensed acupuncturist in your area, it may be a low-risk way of effectively treating them.

Read this next: The Real Difference Between Migraines And Headaches

Comments / 2

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Eat these foods to control your blood pressure naturally

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the most common preventable risk factor for heart disease. Medications are commonly used to reduce blood pressure levels. However, lifestyle changes, including changes in diets, can help you lower blood pressure levels to healthy ranges and reduce your risk of heart disease. Following a...
FITNESS
The Guardian

How to move: with heart conditions

Heart disease, an umbrella term for conditions that impair blood flow including stroke and vascular disease, affects about 1.2 million Australians and is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Lifestyle factors, including exercise, are important for heart disease prevention and are vital for recovery. While exercise can be...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acupuncture#Migraines#Chinese Medicine#Oxford Medicine#Johns Hopkins Medicine#The Cochrane Library
thevailvoice.com

Migraines and periods

Ever wondered where that headache came from? While men and women suffer from headaches for a number of reasons – dehydration, age, family history – levels of estrogen and progesterone, the hormones that regulate menstrual cycles and pregnancy, can play a role in headaches and migraines. Let’s get...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Fix

Can Exercise Help Your Recovery?

Substance addiction takes its toll on every part of a person: physical, mental, emotional, and even spiritual. The impact of addiction on the human body is extensive and devastating in many ways: sleeplessness and insomnia, loss of appetite and in coordination, and ultimately, a physical dependency that presents itself through cravings, flu-like symptoms, and changes in appearance that include weight loss and digestive issues. Repairing the physical damage that addiction delivers takes time, just as overcoming its mental and emotional toll does.
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

How can physical therapy help?

In physical therapy, also known as PT, trained professionals evaluate and treat abnormal physical function related to an injury, disability, or other health condition. According to the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), physical therapists are trained and licensed movement experts. They can diagnose and treat a range of injuries, disabilities, and health conditions.
FITNESS
momblogsociety.com

Moms Living with Migraine

Imagine a hectic weekend day running your children around to a birthday party, a soccer game, and a family get together. Now imagine that same day with a migraine attack, pain and symptoms so disabling, you wish you could rest in a cool dark place. Yet you can’t take time off from being mom; you’ll simply try to plow through it.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
artofhealthyliving.com

A Comprehensive Guide On How Acupuncture Works

Acupuncture is a holistic healing approach based on the 2500-year-old Chinese practice. It involves inserting needles in your body that triggers specific points, and it helps to cure various ailments. The pressure of needles, their depth, selection of points, etc., is based on specific treatments of health issues. Many people...
HEALTH
The Independent

Chiropractor shares 10-minute exercise that can fix a hunchback

A US-based chiropractor has shared a number of exercises and best practices for people who work from home.As the pandemic forced more people into remote working, some may have found that their posture has suffered.In the early months of the pandemic, research by Bupa found that 63 per cent of UK adults had injured their back, neck, hips, knees or wrists while working from home in a “makeshift office”. @thenyeropractors Fixed your bad posture and neck pain! #howdidigofromthistothis #chiro #chiropractor #chiropractic #health #wellnesstips #wellness #neck #neckpain ♬ This to this - Hisokaswildcard💀🔪🖤⛓🛹 At least a quarter of...
WORKOUTS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
news-shield.com

Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy Beneficial in Migraine

MONDAY, Jan. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A migraine-specific adaptation of the Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT) program does not improve headache-related impairment among patients with migraine, but does result in reduced headache frequency and improved psychological functioning, according to a study published online Dec. 21 in the International Journal of Behavioral Medicine.
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Physical Therapy for Rotator Cuff Impingement: What to Expect

A rotator cuff is a group of four muscles that stabilize the shoulder and help move the arm. Tissue in this part of the body can become impinged or pinched. Unfortunately, this injury can cause significant pain and may severely limit your normal arm movements and activities. The most common...
FITNESS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy