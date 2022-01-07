ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

COVID cases triple among St. Johns County students, school staff over winter break

By Colleen Michele Jones, St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCkTk_0dfi31zD00

The number of COVID positive cases and quarantines in the St. Johns County School District nearly tripled since before the holiday break as classes resumed this week.

On Thursday, the first day back after the December vacation, the school district's daily dashboard showed 105 COVID-positive students, with another 75 quarantined. One hundred employees reported positivity, with another 27 under quarantine.

But the sharp uptick in cases did not stop there. By Friday, those numbers had more than doubled in the student category, rising to 214 cases of COVID and 150 students quarantined.

That's out of a total of 5,298 employees and 45,643 students across the district.

Bartram Trail High School reported the highest totals, with 26 cases and 12 quarantines.

The increase in staff cases was not as drastic between Thursday and Friday; numbers ticked up to 113 positive cases and 20 quarantine.

By comparison, on Dec. 21, before winter break, the district reported 31 students positive for COVID-19 and 26 quarantined. Among staff, there were 15 positive cases and no quarantines.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported omicron as the dominant version of the coronavirus currently in the U.S.

In June 2021, St. Johns County school officials called an end to mandatory masking for students and staff, also doing away with desk shields and some of the social-distancing measures that were in place for a good part of the 2020-21 school year.

COVID and omicron variant in Florida: What to know if you're exposed or test positive for coronavirus

The latest update: COVID cases more than triple in St. Johns County compared to previous week

Christina Langston, a spokeswoman for the school district, told The Record Friday there was no discussion at this time about changing any policies, or returning to district-wide remote learning, which was implemented at the height of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.

The state Department of Health has also not informed the school district of any new protocols it may require to guard against COVID, but that could change if caseloads increase.

"We are monitoring very closely," Langston said.

Testing information

The St. Johns County COVID-19 testing site is now open seven days a week to meet the increased demand. The site is located at the Wind Mitigation Building, 3111 Agricultural Center Drive, in St. Augustine.

To pre-register for an appointment, visit bit.ly/3pHvsWK .

The testing site’s standard business hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For information, call 904-295-0562.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: COVID cases triple among St. Johns County students, school staff over winter break

Comments / 6

tellthetruthleadstopeace
3d ago

so out of the MANY students and staff only a few r dealing with flu like symptoms!!! get used to it! we can conquer this!!

Reply
3
Related
CBS News

Bob Saget was found in bed by hotel security after his family was unable to get a hold of him, incident report says

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Johns County, FL
Government
City
Saint Augustine, FL
Saint Johns County, FL
Health
State
Florida State
County
Saint Johns County, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
St. Augustine, FL
Saint Johns County, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' warning for Canada

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. State Department on Monday advised against travel to neighboring Canada because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High"...
TRAVEL
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel fires back at Jordan over refusal to cooperate

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol accused Rep. Jim Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate after the Ohio Republican said Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel. “Mr. Jordan has previously said that he would cooperate with the committee’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
The Hill

US looks to ward off Ukraine conflict in talks with Russia

High-stakes talks between the U.S. and Russia failed to yield a breakthrough Monday as the Biden administration tries to ward off an invasion of Ukraine. Washington rejected demands from Moscow that NATO cease expansion and that Ukraine not be allowed to join the alliance. “We will not allow anyone to...
FOREIGN POLICY
The St. Augustine Record

The St. Augustine Record

280
Followers
147
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St. Augustine, FL from St. Augustine Record.

 http://staugustine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy