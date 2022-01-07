COVID cases triple among St. Johns County students, school staff over winter break

The number of COVID positive cases and quarantines in the St. Johns County School District nearly tripled since before the holiday break as classes resumed this week.

On Thursday, the first day back after the December vacation, the school district's daily dashboard showed 105 COVID-positive students, with another 75 quarantined. One hundred employees reported positivity, with another 27 under quarantine.

But the sharp uptick in cases did not stop there. By Friday, those numbers had more than doubled in the student category, rising to 214 cases of COVID and 150 students quarantined.

That's out of a total of 5,298 employees and 45,643 students across the district.

Bartram Trail High School reported the highest totals, with 26 cases and 12 quarantines.

The increase in staff cases was not as drastic between Thursday and Friday; numbers ticked up to 113 positive cases and 20 quarantine.

By comparison, on Dec. 21, before winter break, the district reported 31 students positive for COVID-19 and 26 quarantined. Among staff, there were 15 positive cases and no quarantines.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported omicron as the dominant version of the coronavirus currently in the U.S.

In June 2021, St. Johns County school officials called an end to mandatory masking for students and staff, also doing away with desk shields and some of the social-distancing measures that were in place for a good part of the 2020-21 school year.

Christina Langston, a spokeswoman for the school district, told The Record Friday there was no discussion at this time about changing any policies, or returning to district-wide remote learning, which was implemented at the height of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.

The state Department of Health has also not informed the school district of any new protocols it may require to guard against COVID, but that could change if caseloads increase.

"We are monitoring very closely," Langston said.

Testing information

The St. Johns County COVID-19 testing site is now open seven days a week to meet the increased demand. The site is located at the Wind Mitigation Building, 3111 Agricultural Center Drive, in St. Augustine.

To pre-register for an appointment, visit bit.ly/3pHvsWK .

The testing site’s standard business hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For information, call 904-295-0562.

