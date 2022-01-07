A deep freeze and a flooded state Capitol: These were the strange weather events in South Central Texas last year
By Timothy Fanning
expressnews.com
3 days ago
Last year’s weather will be remembered largely for the deadly winter storm in February that left Texans freezing in the dark. But that was only the beginning of a year that saw giant hail in the spring, significant flooding in the fall and one of the hottest Decembers on record for...
Miami (CBSMiami) – The term “bomb cyclone” will likely be associated with forecasts across the eastern United States later this week and weekend.
The term simply refers to a developing area of low pressure which, when the pressure drops 24 millibars over 24 hours, is often referred to a “bomb.”
The forecast continue to suggest that from the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday night an area of low pressure forms off the coast of Florida and, as it moves northeast, rapidly intensifies. Some computer forecasts lower the pressure well over 24 millibars in the 24-hour period.
Pressure drops over 24 mb in 24 hours classifying this storm as a bomb cyclone. (CBSMiami)
Similar to hurricanes, the lower the pressure the more intense the storm. As the storm intensifies Friday off the east coast, a northwest wind will develop across the Southeastern United States. This wind direction and speed is what’s needed to bring cool dry air here into South Florida.
Cooler air makes it into South Florida by Saturday morning. (CBSMiami)
Weekend temperatures will see 50s in the morning with a breeze followed by afternoons in the 70s.
It’s not a typical cold front that we can see coming but the results will be similar.
As Connecticut begins to brace for bone-chilling temperatures over the next couple of days, meteorologists are getting ready to advise residents who are heat comprised where to go to seek shelter. Lou and I often speak of Florida (Florida You Say!) as the land of reptiles and mutant human beings....
The Texas Department of Transportation will shut down all main lanes of Interstate 10 from Jan. 21-24 in Boerne for the demolition of the old Texas 46 bridge, the city said in an announcement on Facebook. The new Texas 46 bridge over I-10 will also be closed for safety reasons,...
Hundreds, if not thousands, of black birds swarmed a mall parking lot in North Texas on Saturday, Jan. 8. Videos have circulated online of the apocalyptic-looking scene at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, 30 miles north of Dallas. Kevin Wolf, 61, who was one of many who paused to take photos...
The halls of the federal justice system in San Antonio have moved west. Judges, support staff and other federal employees have left the John H. Wood Jr. federal courthouse at HemisFair Park behind and settled into digs at the new federal courthouse, a 235,000-square-foot building at the southeast corner of West Nueva Street and South Santa Rosa Avenue.
