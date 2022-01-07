ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buccaneers' Rashard Robinson: Unavailable Week 18

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Robinson (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Scott...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Surprised By What Tom Brady Admitted

Are the Philadelphia Eagles the “toughest” team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have faced during the 2021 NFL season?. According to Tom Brady, they are. Well, that’s what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback is saying, anyway. The Buccaneers are set to face the Eagles in the opening round of the NFL’s playoffs next weekend.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Tom Brady refused to sit out until securing Rob Gronkowski’s big-money incentive

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were thrashing the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, leaving little reason to keep the starters in ahead of the Bucs’ playoff run. Well, Tom Brady wasn’t quite satisfied with his day’s work. The veteran quarterback could be seeing refusing to take a seat on the bench in order to get back on the field with one key goal in mind; getting Rob Gronkowski his incentive money. Via Ari Meirov, Brady could be seen refusing to come out of the game in order to throw one more completion to his beloved tight end, a completion which saw Gronkowski pocket a cool $500,000.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown’s Lawyer Has A Message For The Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Antonio Brown on Thursday, ending a tumultuous four-day saga that unfolded after the veteran wide receiver left the field in the middle of last week’s game against the New York Jets. The move seemed to be the best result for both sides given the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Did On Sunday

Tom Brady is 44 years old and still making NFL history. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback set the league record for most completions in a season. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback also broke the Buccaneers franchise record for yards in a season. It’s quite the accomplishment for...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To The Buccaneers Getting The 2 Seed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC playoffs following Sunday’s results. Tampa Bay defeated Carolina on Sunday, finishing the season at 13-4 on the year. Meanwhile, the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks and the 49ers took down the Rams, giving the Buccaneers the second best standing in the conference.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make $73 million splash that will make Tom Brady happy

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be in the midst of a fierce title defense, but they still found time to secure their future. Ahead of a grueling playoff run, the front office locked up a core asset on their defensive line that will give star quarterback Tom Brady some peace of mind before their games.
NFL
FanSided

Packers will avoid Buccaneers, Cowboys in divisional round

We don’t know who the Green Bay Packers will host in the divisional round two weeks from now, but we do know two teams they won’t be playing. With the wild-card round set in the NFC, the Packers will avoid both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round.
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Brady Nominated for Weekly Award

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished off the 2021 regular season with a 41-17 drubbing of the Carolina Panthers. With the win the team moved into the 2nd seed of the NFC playoffs. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been nominated for the FeEx Air Player of the Week for his performance against the Panthers.
NFL

