ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham planning fresh move for Wolves star Adama Traore and could offer Matt Doherty in part-exchange transfer

By Joshua Jones
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

TOTTENHAM are plotting a move to sign Adama Traore, according to reports.

And the North Londoners could offer Matt Doherty back to Wolves in a part-exchange transfer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7AOz_0dfi0LRr00
Tottenham have reignited their interest in Adama Traore from Wolves Credit: AP

According to The Athletic, Antonio Conte wants to convert the winger into a wing-back.

He feels Emerson Royal is not offering enough in attack and the plan would see Traore coached to fulfil his defensive duties.

Conte did something similar with Victor Moses at Chelsea in 2016-17 as the Blues won the Premier League.

Spurs were linked with Traore last summer when Nuno Espirito Santo had his brief stint in the White Hart Lane dugout.

But that deal fell through as the Spaniard remained at Molineux.

Traore, 25, has 18 months left on his current deal - and does not look likely to sign an extension.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Wolves would want around £20million if they sold him in this January window with Liverpool, West Ham and Valencia also linked.

The former Barcelona youngster has made 20 appearances in all competitions for Wanderers this season - but is yet to register a single goal or assist.

Doherty, 29, might be used as part of the transfer.

That would give Bruno Lage extra reinforcements - although he tends to use Nelson Semedo as his first-choice wing-back down the right.

Doherty - who joined Spurs from Wolves in 2020 after a decade in the West Midlands - has not started a Premier League game all season.

He did come on at left wing-back against Southampton on December 28 and started there in Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea - but was hooked at half-time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXg6s_0dfi0LRr00
Matt Doherty could return to Molineux as part of the transfer for Traore Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

January transfer window news: Ronaldo to leave Man United, Traore to Tottenham, latest on Digne, more

The January transfer window is only heating up, with teams identifying holes in the squad and needs based on their table positions. Major clubs across Europe, including Barcelona, Manchester United, Arsenal, PSG, Real Madrid, Juventus, and more all could be looking for reinforcements this winter. Other clubs with new spending power such as Newcastle are expected to be heavily involved, while Celtic, Napoli, Roma, Tottenham, and Marseille are also thought to be looking to improve the available squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Moses
Person
Bruno Lage
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

Covid boost for Reds as Arsenal look to bounce back – Carabao Cup talking points

Chelsea will hope to complete the job by beating Tottenham to reach the Carabao Cup final this week, while Liverpool and Arsenal are only just getting started in their semi-final.Here, the PA news agency looks at the League Cup talking points.Liverpool hoping for Covid improvementMorning, Reds 🙌Let's have a big week 💪 pic.twitter.com/Sbd5qIK9L9— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 10, 2022Liverpool had their request for a postponement accepted for their semi-final first-leg clash with Arsenal, due to a raft of positive Covid-19 tests. A number of those have since been confirmed as false positives, but the Reds had no choice but to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Spurs can't run from their Tanguy Ndombele problem any longer

From Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Ever since Tanguy Ndombele's club-record £62m move to Spurs in the aftermath of the 2019 Champions League final, few others in the squad have attracted as much attention as he has. Through the Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, Ryan Mason, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Tottenham target Adama Traore as Daniel Levy backs plan to revitalise squad

Tottenham Hotspur have prioritised trying to make three key signings during this month’s transfer window following a no-holds-barred meeting between chairman Daniel Levy, managing director of football Fabio Paratici and head coach Antonio Conte. Levy flew back to England from the Bahamas, where Telegraph Sport revealed he had spent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction: How will Carabao Cup semi-final play out tonight?

Thomas Tuchel has to weigh up the merits of playing Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, when Chelsea face Tottenham in the second leg.“It’s a gamble, if we do it it’s a gamble and I’m not sure if we do it and how much of a responsibility we can take there. But we have to do it step by step, I’m not in the moment even sure if they come to training,” he said on Tuesday.“If they come to training, we have to see the reaction and then decide then. They are out of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Tottenham#Wolves#The Premier League#Spaniard#Molineux#Carabao Cup
FanSided

Tottenham expected to bid for Wolves’ Adama Traore

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to bid for Wolverhampton Wanderer’s star winger, Spain international, Adama Traore. There was rumoured interest when former Wolves’ manager, Nuno Espirito Santos was at the helm, and under Antonio Conte, it seems the clubs interest has continued. It is believed that Conte would like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Tottenham Hotspur is in talks with Wolves over Adama Traore

Tottenham Hotspur wants to strengthen their squad this January transfer window, and one name that’s linked to the north London club is Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Adama Traore. According to ESPN, Spurs are in talks with Wolves to sign winger Traore in a deal that could be worth around £20-million....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE: Carabao Cup team news, line-ups and more tonight

Follow all the action as Tottenham host Chelsea in their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg this evening. Antonio Conte’s side were resoundingly beaten at Stamford Bridge in the first leg, with a 2-0 loss leaving Spurs with a mountain to climb to reach next month’s final at Wembley. Kai Havertz opened the scoring within just five minutes before a Ben Davies own goal followed in the first half, with Tottenham somewhat lucky to not be punished further. The performance led an infuriated Conte to declare Spurs a “middle team” and stress how stretched the gap has become to their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Paul Scholes labels Manchester United a ‘poisonous mess’

Paul Scholes has claimed that Manchester United are in a “right mess” and questioned whether the club’s players are good enough.The former midfielder, who made over 700 appearances for the club, also criticised the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Urging his former employers to pursue Tottenham manager Antonio Conte in the summer, Scholes questioned whether top players would see Old Trafford as a desirable destination.“The club just feels like it’s in a mess, player, staff and manager-wise,” Scholes told Webby and O’Neill, a YouTube fan channel.“Who wants to come into this club? It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
blackchronicle.com

Man United vs. Aston Villa live score, updates, highlights for FA Cup

Steven Gerrard travels to Old Trafford for the first time as a manager, taking his Aston Villa side to face Manchester United in the FA Cup 3rd Round. In the opposite dugout to Gerrard, Ralf Rangnick is under pressure for the first time as United’s interim coach, following a home defeat to Wolves last time out in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle hoping to woo Kiwi international Chris Wood

What the papers sayNewcastle have reportedly locked their sights on New Zealand international Chris Wood. The Telegraph reports the club is hoping the Burnley striker will sign this week and help solve their firepower problem.Jean-Philippe Mateta is close to leaving Crystal Palace after 18 months, the Evening Standard reports. The paper says the striker could be moving to St Etienne after an underwhelming stint with the Premier League club.Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo reports comments made by former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given on Premier Sports that he advised Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher to leave the club on loan during the transfer window. Given...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Manchester United vs Aston Villa on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Manchester United host Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa at Old Trafford tonight in the final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend. The pairing of Villa boss Gerrard and his old rivals United was one of the picks of the third-round draw, with the former Liverpool captain set to return to Old Trafford for the first time since 2014. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnder previous manager Dean Smith, Villa secured a 1-0 win over United in the Premier League earlier this season. Under Gerrard, Villa...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
298K+
Followers
4K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy