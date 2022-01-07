Elmo's feud with pet rock captivates internet

The Rock confirmed that he does in fact eat cookies in a bizarre conversation with Elmo. Then, The People's Champ issued a warning to Cookie Monster. For those who haven't been on social media in about a week, the Sesame Street character has been at the center of some pretty wild memes in recent days. Elmo and his friend Zoe have been arguing about he imaginary friend Rocco. Basically, the other puppet has a bunch of interactions with Elmo that center around Rocco the Rock. It's become clear to most of the Internet that our red friend can become a bit exasperated by the inanimate friend and trying to accommodate Rocco. It's funny stuff, and now brands and celebrities are getting in on the fun. So, of course, The Brahma Bull, being a rock of a different kind, decided to joke about the cookie situation.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO