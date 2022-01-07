ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Elmo's feud with pet rock captivates internet

By Joyce Philippe
ABC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElmo is not tickled by the antics of Rocco, his friend Zoe’s pet rock. This week, the internet has been captivated by the "Sesame Street" superstar muppet’s fued with Rocco after a video from 2004 surfaced and went viral. In the 35-second clip, Elmo, Zoe and Rocco...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe
Person
Dwayne Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Rock#Sesame Street#Feud#Tiktok
New York Post

German shepherd has a ball building ‘snowman’ in adorable video

This pooch is on the ball. A German shepherd wowed fur fans on social media after it was filmed impressively rolling a supersize snowball as if building the foundation for a snowman. A video of the Dog-natello’s wintry work of art boasts 16.2 million views on TikTok. “But does...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pets
countryliving.com

10 most famous dog breeds revealed

The 10 most famous dog breeds that appear in films have been revealed, with German Shepherds taking the top spot. In order to identify the breeds that appear in the most films and TV shows, Protect My Paws used IMDb data to find out which dogs never turn down a Hollywood role. Whether they starred in a Disney dog movie or in a tearjerker classic (anyone else cry every time at Marley & Me?), our furry friends have always played a crucial role in film history.
TV SHOWS
iheart.com

The Rock Is Feuding with . . . Cookie Monster???

Step aside, Vin Diesel . . . The Rock has a new nemesis. And his name is Cookie Monster. (???) It all started when a 2004 clip from "Sesame Street" went viral, featuring ELMO getting extremely upset with ZOE's pet rock Rocco. Why? Because Zoe wouldn't let Elmo have Rocco's COOKIE.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Rock has the best response to Elmo and his fight with Rocco the rock

Since the calendar flipped to 2022, the internet has completely invested itself in Elmo’s hilarious beef with Rocco, a pet rock of Zoe’s in Sesame Street. Part of the reason the internet has been captivated by this saga is how incredibly unhinged and also just completely exasperated Elmo — a fuzzy red muppet — becomes when around Zoe and Rocco. Also, of course, are the funny, completely accurate memes keeping this fight alive.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Twitter's resurfacing of Elmo's Sesame Street feud with Rocco has made 2022 fun so far

Since a Twitter account posted a 2004 clip of Elmo's feud with Rocco the rock on Monday night, the clip has garnered 8 million views. "The Elmo/Rocco feud is a bit of silly nonsense," says Michelle Jaworski. "It’s incredibly harmless, taps into both our collective nostalgia for Sesame Street and a relatable kind of frustration—being told something that isn’t real, totally is—but gives us clear and surmountable stakes. In the fight between Elmo and Rocco, only one can win."
VIDEO GAMES
Watauga Democrat

The Rock slides into middle of Sesame Street 'feud'

A Sesame Street clip from 2004 has gone viral, reigniting an old 'feud' between Elmo and a pet rock. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
PETS
The Tab

Why is Elmo trending and what’s his beef with Rocco the rock?

So it’s 2022 and Elmo is the first celebrity to go viral on Twitter. This is the world we live in. People are sharing clips of the iconic Sesame Street puppet, specifically reminiscing over his eternal beef with Rocco the rock. But why has Elmo suddenly reared his big,...
PETS
ComicBook

The Rock Confirms To Elmo He Eats Cookies, Issues Warning To Cookie Monster

The Rock confirmed that he does in fact eat cookies in a bizarre conversation with Elmo. Then, The People's Champ issued a warning to Cookie Monster. For those who haven't been on social media in about a week, the Sesame Street character has been at the center of some pretty wild memes in recent days. Elmo and his friend Zoe have been arguing about he imaginary friend Rocco. Basically, the other puppet has a bunch of interactions with Elmo that center around Rocco the Rock. It's become clear to most of the Internet that our red friend can become a bit exasperated by the inanimate friend and trying to accommodate Rocco. It's funny stuff, and now brands and celebrities are getting in on the fun. So, of course, The Brahma Bull, being a rock of a different kind, decided to joke about the cookie situation.
TV & VIDEOS
romper.com

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Gets Involved With Elmo's Viral Beef With A Pet Rock

Sesame Street: a place of love and song and happy little monsters learning valuable lessons about numbers, letters, sharing, and friendship... and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is coming to Sesame Street “kick a** and eat cookies. And I’m almost all outta cookies.”. You may be wondering...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy