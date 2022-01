When President Biden passed the American Rescue Plan in March 2021, Chicago received $1.8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief for the city's schools. Now, the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) is demanding to know exactly how that money is being spent after it voted to close schools Tuesday evening to go back to remote classes until the current spike in COVID-19 cases "substantially subsides." The vote resulted in classes being canceled on Wednesday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO