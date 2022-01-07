ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Jackson, TX

Family of teenager beaten at party files lawsuit for more than $50 million

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bs4bL_0dfhyaX600
Family of beaten teenager sues classmates for $50 million File photo. (William_Potter/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — The family of a teenager who was brutally beaten outside a party last month has filed a lawsuit against several of his classmates and their parents.

Cole Hagen, a 16-year-old member of the Brazoswood High School football team, was severely injured by the beating, suffering two skull fractures and a broken clavicle, KTRK reported.

In an update on Facebook posted on Christmas, Cole’s brother said Cole was released as an inpatient from the hospital and will now get outpatient treatment. In the lawsuit, Hagen’s family said Cole is continuing to miss his junior year in high school and “will likely not be able to play sports in either high school or college in the future.”

Two teenagers are accused of luring Cole Hagen out of the party he attended in December by telling him his truck was hit, while a third is accused of then attacking Hagen, slamming him to the concrete and throwing elbows, according to a witness, KTRK reported. The teenagers have all been charged with aggravated assault.

The lawsuit asks for $50 million in damages from the attackers and more than a dozen other people, listed because they allegedly knew about the plan to attack Cole, KHOU reported.

The lawsuit also accuses one of the parents of giving alcohol to minors at the party.

Cole Hagan Lawsuit by National Content Desk on Scribd

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Sorrow, grief shatter Bronx community after deadly fire

NEW YORK — (AP) — Sorrow welled across a Bronx community Monday, a day after a fire and choking smoke engulfed a high-rise apartment building and claimed the lives of 17 people, eight of them children. As survivors recalled the frantic chaos of their escape, bereft family and...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lake Jackson, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lake Jackson, TX
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

CareFlight called to crash in Shelby County

SIDNEY — CareFlight was requested to respond to a crash in Shelby County Monday evening. Shelby County Dispatch confirmed that the crash happened on Knoop-Johnston Road. Crews were called to respond around 8 p.m., according to emergency scanner traffic. Dispatch was unable to confirm details on how many people...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

DEA says drug dealers turning to emojis to traffick drugs

The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning people about emojis. DEA representatives said that emojis are being used as dealer adverting for high potency drugs and universal symbols for drugs and large batches. Emojis can also be used to indicate exactly what drug is being advertised or asked for. Without having to use works, it makes for easier deniability for those involved.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Human remains found in SUV pulled from Ohio River identified as woman missing since 2002

AURORA, Ind. — A bone found in an SUV pulled from the Ohio River last year has been identified as an Ohio woman who has been missing for 20 years. The bone was positively identified as belonging to Stephanie Van Nguyen by the Dearborn County Coroner’s Office. Nguyen and her two children, Kristina “Hang” Nguyen, 4, and John “Tai” Nguyen, 3, went missing in April 2002.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
55K+
Followers
81K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy