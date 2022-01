SAN FRANCISCO—Police announced on Saturday, January 1, that they are looking for suspects that have been seen casing local cannabis dispensaries in the Oakland area. Descriptions of the suspects are not known but officials do have a description of the vehicles involved. According to police, both cars are dark in color and one could possibly be a Dodge Charger, the other a Nissan Coupe.

