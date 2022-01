On Sunday morning, two boys suffered injuries following a rollover accident southeast of Othello. As per the initial information, the single-car crash took place on State Route 17, shortly before 7:01 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicated that a 16-year-old Mesa resident was traveling north in a silver 2005 Toyota 4Runner when the vehicle veered, ran off the road to the right, flipped and ended up on its top approximately 20 feet off the road. The 16-year-old driver and his 15-year-old passenger, from Connell, were rushed to Othello Community Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

OTHELLO, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO