ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Bay Area law enforcement warn of COVID-19 testing scams

By Camila Barco
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOKpA_0dfhwehu00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Those at-home COVID-19 test kits are a hot commodity right now.

But federal authorities say scammers are taking advantage of the situation.

Teachers union, San Francisco school district fail to agree on COVID safety

There are people selling fake at-home covid test kits.

So to avoid being a victim of this scam, the Federal Trade Commission is offering a few tips.

If you’re looking for an at-home COVID test kit…

  • Make sure the test is authorized by the FDA, which you can go on their website to check the list
  • Do your research on the seller, the website, or the company before you buy it.
  • Look up reviews on where you’re potentially buying the COVID test from.
  • Pay by credit card because if you’re charged by an order you never got, you can dispute the charge with your bank.

The Richmond Police Department is already warning people about these scams.

The Napa Sheriff’s Office is alerting people about phishing scams.

According to the agency, there are emails impersonating the United Kingdom’s National Health Service.

The email offers people a new COVID-19 omicron PCR test.

Once you click the link, they ask you to provide your credit card information.

If you send your information, it is sent to cybercriminals.

California extends statewide indoor mask mandate

Officials say there may be similar scams like this one from hackers from other countries.

According to the FDA, there are more than 400 COVID test kits authorized by the agency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Four COVID-19 testing sites in San Francisco temporarily reduce hours

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Four COVID-19 testing sites affiliated with the San Francisco health department will temporarily have reduced hours starting Monday. The health department said it’s partly due to COVID-related staffing shortages. They estimate that the sites will miss out on administering about 250 tests per day as a result of the reduced hours. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, CA
Richmond, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Crime & Safety
Richmond, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Will California send more stimulus checks in 2022?

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday unveiled a sweeping $286 billion budget proposal for the 2022 budget year. While the budget as proposed does not include another round of Golden State Stimulus checks, the governor left open the possibility for more tax rebates this year as the state figures out what to do with its massive […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Santa Clara County leaders declaring mental health and substance abuse a public health crisis

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Ahead of Tuesday’s Santa Clara County Board of Supervisor’s meeting, two supervisors are proclaiming mental health and substance abuse as a public health crisis in the county. Supervisors Susan Ellenberg and Otto Lee drafted up a referral for county staff to consider at Tuesday’s meeting — declaring mental health […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum

As the raging omicron variant of COVID-19 infects workers across the nation, millions of those whose jobs don’t provide paid sick days are having to choose between their health and their paycheck. While many companies instituted more robust sick leave policies at the beginning of the pandemic, some of those have since been scaled back […]
LABOR ISSUES
KRON4 News

California Nurses Association against state’s COVID-19 safety guidance

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Some California nurses are saying they’re disappointed with the California Department of Public Health’s new “Return to Work” guidance. That guidance says those who have tested positive for COVID or were exposed but are asymptomatic may return to work immediately without isolation or further testing. The California Department of Public Health […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Covid#Phishing Scams#National Health Service#Omicron
KRON4 News

San Francisco overwhelmed by 911 COVID-19 calls

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The COVID-19 surge continues to impact medical services, but this time officials say they’re being overwhelmed with non-emergent calls. The San Francisco Fire Department says they’ve seen a siginficant increase in 911 calls for minor COVID symptoms or simply a test. Emergency medical service leaders are asking you to only call […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Infant formula recalled nationwide for possible health risks

(WTAJ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for a plant-based infant formula after it was found to have not met nutrition and labeling requirements the product had previously advertised. The agency requested Moor Herbs of Detroit, Michigan to inform any customers who purchased their “Healthy Beauty” Angel Formula to stop […]
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRON4 News

Newsom proposes health coverage for all immigrants in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to make California the first state to cover everyone under its Medicaid plan regardless of their immigration status. It’s part of his effort to address what he termed five of the most populous state’s “biggest challenges” in a $286 billion budget proposal Monday. They include the surging […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

San Mateo-Foster City School District ends contact tracing

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo-Foster City School District sent a letter to parents saying there has been 115 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the schools. It’s a number so large that the district says they cannot continue contact tracing. Instead, school officials are asking students, staff and families to act as […]
KRON4 News

Palo Alto parents urged to volunteer at schools to keep them open

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Palo Alto schools are facing staffing problems and the school district wants to take parent participation to a whole new level. The Palo Alto Unified School District has asked parents to help at the schools with tasks like administering COVID tests, custodial duties and classroom duties. PAUSD sent out the request […]
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy