Wisconsin State

Wisconsin lawmakers push for higher bail after parade deaths

By Rayos Syndication User
 3 days ago
A City Of Waukesha Flag Blows In The Wind

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin lawmakers are pushing for tougher bail policies after a man who is charged with driving his SUV through a Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring more than 60, had been released on $1,000 bail in a domestic violence case.

There have been bipartisan calls for bail reform following the Christmas parade deaths and details about the bail amount set for suspect Darrell Brooks Jr.

Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, both Democrats, announced their support for stricter bail policies last month.

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse man indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) — A federal grand jury indicted a 36-year-old La Crosse man Wednesday with five counts of distributing fentanyl. The jury, sitting in the Western District of Wisconsin in Madison, charged Antoine Hardie with distributing fentanyl on June 24 and 30, July 14 and Sept. 14 and 17. If convicted, Hardie faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each of the distribution charges.
LA CROSSE, WI
