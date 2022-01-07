ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rises after weak U.S. payrolls, Chile's peso outperforms

By Ambar Warrick
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

* Chilean peso top weekly performer, up 2.8% * Argentine bonds fall on debt restructuring snag (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick Jan 7 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Friday as weak U.S. payrolls data undermined hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve, while Chile's peso outpaced its peers on strong copper exports data even as inflation surged. The Chilean peso rose 1.1%, hitting a one-month high as data showed the value of Chile's copper exports surged nearly 41% in 2021. It was the best-performing Latin American currency this week, up 2.8% and heading for its best week in more than a year. While Chile has enjoyed a strong post-COVID economic recovery, inflation has also surged correspondingly. Consumer prices jumped 7.2% in 2021, well above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%. Mexico's peso rose 0.6% as data showed inflation slowed in December to 7.36%, but remained more than twice the central bank's target level of 3%. Stubborn inflation is likely to invite more interest rate hikes by the Mexican central bank, which raised rates five times in 2021. Most other Latin American currencies ticked higher as weak payrolls data clashed with hawkish statements in the minutes of the Fed's recent meeting, released earlier this week. "Friday's weaker-than-expected jobs report may prompt the Federal Reserve to reconsider some of the hawkish proposals that were mentioned in Wednesday's minutes report," said Jay Pestrichelli, CEO of ZEGA Financial. "While one weaker-than-expected jobs report doesn't make a trend, the Fed is data dependent." Hawkish statements from the Fed had battered emerging markets this week, given that rising U.S. interest rates make risk-driven assets appear less attractive. Brazil's real rose 0.8%. A Reuters poll showed the currency is likely to benefit from an improvement in fiscal trends going into 2022. Production in the country's major auto industry is also expected to rise by 9.4% in 2022 from last year, as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, automakers association Anfavea said. But political uncertainty in Brazil is set to ramp up ahead of a hotly contested general election later this year. Peru's sol jumped 0.8% after central bank chief of economic studies Adrian Armas said the bank expects more moderate inflation in coming months, as the country struggles with inflation reaching 13-year highs. Latin American stocks tracked broader gains in emerging markets, with MSCI's regional index up 1.2%. Argentina's sovereign bonds fell after its economy minister flagged difficulties in reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on refinancing the nation's $45 billion debt. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1226.49 0.77 MSCI LatAm 2102.60 1.17 Brazil Bovespa 102413.44 0.84 Mexico IPC 53105.06 0.09 Chile IPSA 4276.00 -1.67 Argentina MerVal 84176.71 0.496 Colombia COLCAP 1386.76 0.36 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.6350 0.79 Mexico peso 20.3732 0.55 Chile peso 827.68 1.11 Colombia peso 4047.06 -0.41 Peru sol 3.9249 0.77 Argentina peso 103.2800 -0.04 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Jan Harvey and Sandra Maler)

Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real, Chilean peso lead Latam losses on commodity woes

* Iron ore, copper demand threatened by Chinese COVID-19 surge * Brazilian iron ore mining stocks fall on weather disruptions * U.S. CPI due on Wednesday (Adds details, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chile's peso and Brazil's real were the worst-performing Latin American currencies on Monday, as a rise in COVID-19 cases in China dented copper and iron ore prices. The real shed 0.7% as Chinese iron ore futures slumped more than 2% amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country, while Chile's peso lost 0.9% as copper prices slipped 0.7%. Several iron ore miners have also halted operations in southeastern Brazil due to heavy rains that are affecting the state of Minas Gerais. A prolonged outage could dent Brazil's major iron ore exports. Shares in Vale and CSN Mineracao SA fell about 1.6% and 1%, respectively. Investors are now awaiting December IPCA inflation data from Brazil on Tuesday, to see whether a mild decline in consumer prices persisted from November. Inflation is still at more than six-year highs in the country, putting more pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates. Compared with November, the December IPCA "is expected to have been benefited from lower monthly prints in fuels, cooking gas, and electricity tariffs", Goldman Sachs said in a note, adding that inflation for 2021 was likely to come in at 10%. Broader Latin American currencies retreated, with MSCI's index of regional currencies down 0.1%. Caution kicked in ahead of key U.S. inflation data on Wednesday, which could push the Federal Reserve into raising interest rates as soon as March. Higher rates in the developed world tend to make risk-driven assets appear less attractive. The rapid spread of COVID-19 on the continent has also dented sentiment in recent weeks, with countries such as Mexico marking record-high daily cases. Mexico's peso fell 0.1%, while Peru's sol shed 0.2%. Peru, which has one of the world's highest COVID-19 mortality rates per number of inhabitants, last week raised its pandemic alert level in various cities and tightened some restrictions. Latin American stocks fell in early trade, with MSCI's index of regional equities down 0.5%. But Chilean stocks rose slightly after the country, one of the world's fastest movers on COVID-19 vaccines, started its campaign to give fourth doses on Monday to immunocompromised people, a regional first. Analysts at Bofa said they were overweight on Mexican equities this year, given the country's strong economic ties with the United States, and lower political uncertainty as compared to some regional peers. Elsewhere Russia's rouble largely trimmed early gains, trading up 0.3% as the United States and Russia began tough negotiations in Geneva over Ukraine. Colombian markets were closed for a holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1232.22 0.5 MSCI LatAm 2085.87 -0.85 Brazil Bovespa 101673.96 -1.02 Mexico IPC 52875.19 -0.61 Chile IPSA 4301.17 0.11 Argentina MerVal 83704.62 -0.826 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.6717 -0.71 Mexico peso 20.3771 -0.08 Chile peso 835.03 -0.92 Peru sol 3.9254 -0.16 Argentina peso 103.4900 -0.19 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Jan Harvey and Andrea Ricci)
WORLD
Council on Foreign Relations

Latin America's New Economic Model May Emerge in Chile

Latin America’s leftist leaders hailed the December election of Gabriel Boric in Chile while investors pulled back, leading the country’s currency and stock market to fall. Yet Boric has the chance to surprise both sides, carving out a different left-leaning political path. Rather than selling the economic populism of Argentina or Brazil or the authoritarian dogma of Venezuela, Cuba or Nicaragua, Boric could create a more progressive country and inclusive welfare state. Shedding Chile’s neoliberal economic model for a social democratic one would put it on the trajectory of other high-income countries, benefiting Chile’s citizens, making growth more stable and sustainable and creating a new paradigm for its neighbors to follow.
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Rate hiking cycle perks

RATE HIKING CYCLE PERKS (1215 GMT) There's obviously a lot of angst surrounding the rate hiking cycle the Fed seems about to embark on in March but it's really not necessarily bad news for equities. "An analysis of the last five hiking cycles by the Fed reveals that the S&P...
Reuters

Dollar steadies as FX markets focus on Powell testimony

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The dollar struggled for direction on Tuesday, stuck within recent ranges as investors waited for U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to speak at a congressional hearing later in the day. Global stocks edged higher, following a late-session recovery for Wall Street, while U.S. Treasury...
The Independent

Asian stocks mostly lower, eyeing Fed, China omicron cases

Asian shares mostly declined in cautious trading Tuesday following a retreat on Wall Street Investors are keeping an eye on rising numbers of coronavirus cases, especially in China where a third city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people. Such disruptions can have region-wide implications for trade and other activity. Major companies, including automakers such as Toyota, had been counting on a recovery in the supply of semiconductor chips and other products from China and the rest of Asia,...
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar firms as oil prices move higher

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2630 to 1.2682 * Price of U.S. oil rises 1.5% * Canadian bond yields edge higher across the curve TORONTO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices rose and investors awaited further clues on the pace of expected U.S. interest rate hikes. Global stocks recovered some of their recent losses as investors bought back into riskier assets ahead of the appearance of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before the Senate Banking Committee. The prospect of faster-than-expected Fed tightening has weighed on stocks over the past week. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by tight supply and hopes that rising coronavirus cases and the spread of the Omicron variant will not derail a global demand recovery. U.S. crude oil futures rose 1.5% to $79.37 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2642 to the greenback, or 79.10 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.2630 to 1.2682. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. State Department have advised against travel to Canada because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads. This month, Canada broke its one-day record for the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19. Canadian government bond yields edged higher across the curve. The 10-year was up 1 basis points at 1.728%, after touching on Monday its highest intraday level since Nov. 26 at 1.753%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Reuters

Omicron is Brazil's dominant coronavirus variant, minister says

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Omicron has become the dominant coronavirus variant in Brazil, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Tuesday. "Regardless of any health measure you may try to adopt, it ends up coming in. Unfortunately, it already is the predominant variant in Brazil, we are seeing cases rising," Queiroga told reporters.
DailyFx

Gold Prices Eye Fed Chair Jerome Powell Testimony and Inflation Data

Gold ends week lower as rate hike bets signal quicker hikes. A weak NFP jobs report failed to bolster bullion prices. CPI data, Fed Chair Powell testimony in focus next week. The price of gold ended last week on a sour note after a disappointing US non-farm payrolls report failed to spur haven flows into the metal. The US Dollar DXY index dropped nearly half a percent, but that didn’t offer much reprieve to falling bullion prices. Markets are still pricing in an increasingly aggressive Federal Reserve rate hike path despite the weaker-than-expected NFP print.
Reuters

Investors shun U.S. Treasuries, stockpile cash - BOFA

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Investors have stormed out of U.S. Treasuries and pumped money into cash and bank loans since the start of the year as global markets have braced for higher interest rates, BofA's weekly flow show stats showed on Friday. "Rates shock in 2022 to follow inflation...
Reuters

Latam FX tiptoes higher as U.S. Fed jitters persist

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Currencies in Brazil, Mexico and Chile firmed slightly on Thursday, with sentiment remaining fragile as investors feared rising interest rates after hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Brazil's real ticked up 0.4%, recovering slightly from steep losses in recent sessions. Data showed industrial output slipped...
