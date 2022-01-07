Torrance Airport Updates Operating Hours to Daytime Only Due to Airport Lighting

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 – Torrance Municipal Airport at Zamperini Field has limited operating hours to daytime only due to taxiway lighting failure caused by the recent heavy rain. Temporary operating hours are 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The nighttime closure will not affect the Torrance Memorial Helipad, which will remain open and operational.

On Jan. 4, 2022, City staff made the decision to change operating hours at night because of safety concerns due to the failure of the majority of the Airport’s taxiway lights, which were damaged during the heavy rain. As repairs are being coordinated, temporary reflector options are being explored until permanent repairs can be made. The temporary reflectors will allow landing at night for the majority of the aircraft based at the Torrance Municipal Airport. Temporary hours will remain until further notice, as staff work diligently to resolve lighting issues.