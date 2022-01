It was a Sunday morning in 2016 when Joi Partridge lost her mother and two children after a man plowed into their car during a police chase through Atlanta. It wasn’t until late December that the man believed to be responsible was taken into custody, College Park police said Monday. Diontre Kentrell Tigner faces a slew of charges related to the incident, including six counts of felony murder and three counts of hit-and-run. He was arrested Dec. 23 after being identified as the suspect.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO