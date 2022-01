(Cooke City, MT) -- Two snowmobilers from Stearns County are the victims of a deadly avalanche in Montana. The Park County Sheriff's Office received a report of an avalanche on Scotch Bonnet Mountain Monday that possibly buried two snowmobilers. Search and rescue team members later located the two men dead. Deputies say a party of eight was riding when one snowmobile became stuck. The second rider was trying to help when a large avalanche buried them both. They were identified as 43-year-old Jesse Thelen of Paynesville and 40-year-old Carl Thelen from St. Martin. Carl Thelen leaves behind a wife and two daughters, and a Go Fund Me account has been set up to help the family with expenses. Go to gofundme.com and search for "The Passing of Carl Thelen."

MONTANA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO