ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Family of teenager beaten at party files lawsuit for more than $50 million

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36oyBa_0dfhtnXo00
Family of beaten teenager sues classmates for $50 million File photo. (William_Potter/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — The family of a teenager who was brutally beaten outside a party last month has filed a lawsuit against several of his classmates and their parents.

Cole Hagen, a 16-year-old member of the Brazoswood High School football team, was severely injured by the beating, suffering two skull fractures and a broken clavicle, KTRK reported.

In an update on Facebook posted on Christmas, Cole’s brother said Cole was released as an inpatient from the hospital and will now get outpatient treatment. In the lawsuit, Hagen’s family said Cole is continuing to miss his junior year in high school and “will likely not be able to play sports in either high school or college in the future.”

Two teenagers are accused of luring Cole Hagen out of the party he attended in December by telling him his truck was hit, while a third is accused of then attacking Hagen, slamming him to the concrete and throwing elbows, according to a witness, KTRK reported. The teenagers have all been charged with aggravated assault.

The lawsuit asks for $50 million in damages from the attackers and more than a dozen other people, listed because they allegedly knew about the plan to attack Cole, KHOU reported.

The lawsuit also accuses one of the parents of giving alcohol to minors at the party.

Cole Hagan Lawsuit by National Content Desk on Scribd

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
Action News Jax

Two teens briefly stuck underneath semi during Northside crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A crash involving a semi truck on Jacksonville’s northside sends two teenage boys to the hospital Tuesday morning. The tractor-trailer was trying to turn onto I-95 from Dunn Avenue when a sports car entered the intersection. Florida Highway Patrol said that’s when the front of the car hit the side of the semi and stuck underneath for about 30 feet.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Bob Saget death: Sheriff releases incident report

The Orange County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office has released its incident report concerning the death of actor Bob Saget. Saget was pronounced dead Sunday after first responders were called by officials from The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, WFTV reported. The sheriff’s department said Saget unlocked the hotel room door at 2:17...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Christmas, FL
Duval County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Duval County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
81K+
Followers
81K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy