Outfielder Anthony Alford may get another chance with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2022, but how many more times will the team try him in regular playing time?. The Pittsburgh Pirates will enter Spring Training with Anthony Alford potentially having an inside track on an outfield role again. This is the same story last offseason with Alford having an upper hand on a starting outfield spot. So just how many more times are the Pirates going to try Alford?

