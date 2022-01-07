ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Bitcoin’s Satoshi Nakamoto Was Giordano Bruno

By Bitcoin News Editor
ForexTV.com
 3 days ago

The pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, like Giordano...

forextv.com

notebookcheck.net

Satoshi Nakamoto's net worth no longer the richest in crypto, as Binance CEO makes a billionaire list for the first time

In a ranking of people with the highest net worth derived from digital asset transactions, the Bloomberg Billionaire Index placed the CEO of crypto exchange platform Binance at the top. Bloomberg tried to estimate the fortune of Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (aka CZ) for the first time, and arrived at the figure US$96 billion, way more than the net worth of Satoshi Nakamoto, the alleged inventor of the Bitcoin protocol. Satoshi Nakamoto is second in the list with a US$46 billion fortune which is mainly predicated on their potential ownership of the first 1.1 million bitcoins mined when the protocol was still a proof of concept. Given the controversy surrounding the question who exactly Satoshi Nakamoto is, and the recent inconclusive verdict against Craig Wright who claims to be Satoshi, the CEO of Binance looms large as the richest man in crypto.
Satoshi Nakamoto
Giordano Bruno
ForexTV.com

Bitcoin and ethereum slide as crypto slump continues

Bitcoin was 0.6% lower on the day at $41,597 its lowest level since September, with no sign of a rebound as of yet. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
decrypt.co

Binance CEO's $96B Fortune Is Worth Double Satoshi's Bitcoin Stash: Report

Changpeng Zhao, Binance. Image: Bloomberg New Economy Forum. Changpeng Zhao, CEO of crypto exchange Binance, has become one of the richest men in the world, with a fortune of $96 billion, per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. The near-$100 billion dollar wealth amassed by CZ (as he is known in crypto...
decrypt.co

Why Bitcoin Is Having Such a Brutal Week

The price of BTC has dropped over 11% in a week. Volumes were down the week after Christmas. In the days leading up to December 25, Bitcoin price prophets got an early Christmas present: BTC prices spiked back above $50,000 after languishing in the $40,000s. On December 27, the price kissed $52,000 under the mistletoe—its highest rate since the beginning of that month.
techgig.com

Elon Musk uncovers who the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto is, as per him

According to Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and a strong crypto proponent, the person behind. , might be none other than the well-known crypto specialist. "He seems to be the one more responsible for the ideas behind bitcoin than anyone else. He claims not to be Nakamoto, but I'm not sure that's neither here nor there," Musk was reported as saying.
BUSINESS
coingeek.com

The winner of 2022: BitCoin Satoshi Vision [$BSV]

This is an excerpt from John Pitts’ latest blog post, The winner of 2022: BitCoin Satoshi Vision [$BSV]. Read the full piece on Medium. Once in a while, it’s important to call your shot like Babe Ruth did—twice. My family and friends know that it’s rare, but sometimes I call my year. “This one is gonna be my year,” I’ll say. When you’ve been in the prediction business as long as I have, sometimes you just FEEL that all the information you’ve gathered is correct, and you’ve reached a point where you’re seeing and sniffing the evidence of things going your way. It’s not just a random feeling, there’s confidence and advantages behind it. It’s not every year this happens, but when you’re well-prepared for a year because you’ve been working your ass off and realize you’re going to get paid soon—that’s the “feeling.”
beincrypto.com

Bitcoin Wallet With $24M From Satoshi Era Suddenly Activates After 10.5 Years

A bitcoin wallet that has been idle since the time of Satoshi Nakamoto has been suddenly activated after nearly 11 years. The wallet contains 500 BTC, which has risen in value from $8,400 to more than $23.67 million. Dormant wallets containing huge amounts of bitcoin have sporadically awakened in recent...
u.today

Activated Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address with 500 BTC Now Worth 2,808x More Than in 2011

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Coinspeaker

Barely Sociable Analyst Believes Blockstream CEO Adam Back Is Satoshi Nakamoto

The thing is that the Hashcash system Adam Back was working on is similar to Bitcoin code, which means they were made on the same PC. Since the creation of the first Bitcoin (BTC), the world has been questioning who is standing behind this crypto. Until now, we have not known much about Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin and software Bitcoin-Qt. There have been numerous versions of names that could hide behind the pseudonym, from Finnish economic sociologist Dr. Vili Lehdonvirta to Australian entrepreneur Craig Wright. Currently, one of the top-discussed names that could be involved in the creation of BTC is Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream. There are several proofs of Adam Back probably being Satoshi Nakamoto, and we will discuss them below.
ForexTV.com

Crusading for God, Family and … Bitcoin?

What’s the deepening alliance between MAGA and cryptocurrency?. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
