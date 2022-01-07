ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lola Sheen gets her driver’s license and thanks her mom Denise Richards for the ‘confidence’

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

There is another celebrity kid on the road! Denise Richards and Chalie Sheen’s daughter Lola Sheen officially has her license. Lola turned 16 on June 1st which is the legal age to drive in California so she wasted no time taking lessons so she could pass the driver’s exam. Her proud mom Denise shared two snaps in front of the white car she passed the test in as she smiled big with a thumbs up. Denise showed how conscious they are during the COVID-19 pandemic by including a picture of her rocking the same pose, but with a black mask.


The 50-year-old was there for her daughter when it came to the nerve-racking experience. The thankful teen commented on her mom’s pic that she gave her “confidence.” “I love you so much mom thank you so much for giving me the confidence,” she wrote with heart emojis. “Such a special moment” Lola added.

The actress continued to motivate her daughter she calls “Lolee” in the comments and replied, “I love you to lolee and I’m beyond proud of you. You can do anything you want to accomplish!!!!” To which Lola responded, “awww thank you!! i love you so much.”

Denise and Lola clearly have an amazing relationship but her eldest daughter Sammi Sheen moved out of the family home that she lived in with Denise and her sisters in September, and moved in with Charlie. A source told HollywoodLife the move was due to a disagreement over “her mother’s rules.” A month later, on October 4, Charlie had a big win financially after a judge ruled that he no longer had to pay child support to Denise for Sami and Lola.

RELATED:

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami Sheen posts never-before-seen photos

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet learns to drive ahead of her 16th birthday

John Travolta’s daughter Ella releases first single: ‘So happy and excited’

Denise has three daughters and the oldest, Sammi, 17, and Lola, 16, are from her previous marriage to Charlie. She adopted Eloise, 10 when she was single in 2011 and her husband Aaron Phypers also adopted her in 2019. The young girl is close to turning 11 on May 25th. Last year Denise shared a gallery of photos and wrote, “You are a ray of ☀️ & you have the biggest heart. Always so happy & love life. You have taught us so much,” in the caption.




Comments / 3

Related
HollywoodLife

Sami Sheen, 17, Reveals Never-Before-Seen Photos As She Reflects On 2021: ‘A Lovely Year’

Despite some drama, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s eldest daughter ended 2021 on a positive note. The teen shared a montage of her favorite moments from the past year. Sami Sheen is saying goodbye to 2021, and hello to 2022. The 17-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards capped off the year by sharing a montage to Instagram on Monday (Jan. 3) of photos and videos from 2021. Sami, who moved out of her mother’s home and into her father’s a few months ago, referred to 2021 as “a very lovely year” in her caption.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Enjoys Walk With Kids After Ben Affleck Said He Felt ‘Trapped’ During Their Marriage

Keeping her head up! Jennifer Garner was spotted out on a walk with her kids after ex Ben Affleck revealed he felt ‘trapped’ while they were married. Jennifer Garner proved, once again, nothing can keep her down! The 49-year-old actress put on a brave face during a walk with her kids on December 14, the same day her ex Ben Affleck, 49, said he felt “trapped” while they were married in a bombshell interview. The Alias star showed off her megawatt smile as she walked alongside daughter Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, whom she shares with Ben. The former couple are also co-parenting champs to daughter Violet, 16.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Daughter Violet, 16, Sweetly Kiss His Mom Goodbye After Holiday Visit – Photos

Ben Affleck’s mom, Chris Anne Boldt, was seen in the driveway of his Brentwood area home as she left with a suitcase on Dec. 23. Ben Affleck enjoyed some time with his mother Chris Anne Boldt before Christmas. The actor, 49, and his 16-year-old daughter Violet Affleck were seen saying goodbye to Chris in the driveway of his Brentwood area home on Thursday, Dec. 23. Chris rolled a small hardshell silver suitcase over to a vehicle as she stayed bundled up in a thin beige colored puffer jacket, gray sweatpants and blue sneakres as she hugged and kissed her eldest grandchild.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HOLAUSA

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami Sheen posts never-before-seen photos

Despite some turbluence, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s eldest daughter had a lot of great moments throughout 2021. The 17-year-old, Sami Sheen, took to Instagram on Monday, January 3 to share a montage of her favorite moments from the past year. Sami, who moved out of her mother’s home and into her father’s just a few months ago, referred to 2021 as “a very lovely year” in her caption, proving she we able to overcome some drama and have a great 365 days.
CELEBRITIES
People

Denise Richards 'Realized It Wasn't the Right Thing' to Share Maskless Selfie on a Plane: Sources

Denise Richards regrets her decision to share a maskless selfie on social media which showed her using a coat to cover her face while on a plane, sources tell PEOPLE. Richards' Instagram story, which was shared on Sunday and has since expired, showed a close-up of her face without a mask and was captioned: "On a jet plane. Anyone that is upset I [am] not wearing a mask I'm hiding under a hoody amd [sic] a huge winter coat."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, Looks Just Like Mom Jennifer Garner On Shopping Date With Dad

Violet Affleck is looking more and more grown up! The 16-year-old stepped out with dad Ben and brother Samuel for a trip to the bookstore. Violet Affleck, 16, is a carbon copy of her mom Jennifer Garner, 49. The tall teenager was spotted hitting up a bookstore with handsome dad Ben Affleck, 49, and her younger brother Samuel, 9. in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Violet looked poised and polished in a short burgundy dress with a flared skirt, pairing it with a light gray blazer and her go-to black leather western booties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reality Tea

Teddi Mellencamp Says Denise Richards Set Her Up To Look Bad On TV & Camille Grammer “Has It Out For Her”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave must have abandoned her All In business. Because how else would she find the time to talk about all the housewives that she no longer works with? Ever since Teddi and (also) former housewife, Tamra Judge, started their podcast, Two T’s in a Pod, the tea has been flowing. Now the former […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Says Denise Richards Set Her Up To Look Bad On TV & Camille Grammer “Has It Out For Her” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Charlie Sheen
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
Denise Richards
Person
John Travolta
Us Weekly

Lisa Rinna Shares Sweet Family Photos After Daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin Seemingly Shaded Her

Looking back! Amid Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s alleged family drama, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is reliving some of her fondest memories. The Rinna Beauty founder, 58, shared a slew of throwback family photos via Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 14. In the first snap, Rinna posed alongside the Hot Zone: Anthrax star, 70, mom Lois Rinna, and daughters Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin. In a second snap, she posted a photo of her girls playing in the water and tagged their social media accounts.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywoodlife
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Garner's teenage daughters look so much like her in remarkable throwback photo

Jennifer Garner rarely shares photos of her two daughters and son but one look at her latest throwback of herself and the resemblance to her offspring is uncanny. The Yes Day actress is a proud parent to Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, nine. She and her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, keep them firmly out of the spotlight but even from images from years ago, it's clear the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Spent a ‘Quiet’ Christmas Day Together

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez did indeed spend Christmas day together, People reports. The outlet was told by a source that Affleck spent Christmas Eve in Los Angeles with his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 16-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel. Christmas day, Lopez and Affleck were together...with both their families.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy