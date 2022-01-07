Lola Sheen gets her driver’s license and thanks her mom Denise Richards for the ‘confidence’

There is another celebrity kid on the road! Denise Richards and Chalie Sheen’s daughter Lola Sheen officially has her license. Lola turned 16 on June 1st which is the legal age to drive in California so she wasted no time taking lessons so she could pass the driver’s exam. Her proud mom Denise shared two snaps in front of the white car she passed the test in as she smiled big with a thumbs up. Denise showed how conscious they are during the COVID-19 pandemic by including a picture of her rocking the same pose, but with a black mask.

The 50-year-old was there for her daughter when it came to the nerve-racking experience. The thankful teen commented on her mom’s pic that she gave her “confidence.” “I love you so much mom thank you so much for giving me the confidence,” she wrote with heart emojis. “Such a special moment” Lola added.

The actress continued to motivate her daughter she calls “Lolee” in the comments and replied, “I love you to lolee and I’m beyond proud of you. You can do anything you want to accomplish!!!!” To which Lola responded, “awww thank you!! i love you so much.”

Denise and Lola clearly have an amazing relationship but her eldest daughter Sammi Sheen moved out of the family home that she lived in with Denise and her sisters in September, and moved in with Charlie. A source told HollywoodLife the move was due to a disagreement over “her mother’s rules.” A month later, on October 4, Charlie had a big win financially after a judge ruled that he no longer had to pay child support to Denise for Sami and Lola.

Denise has three daughters and the oldest, Sammi, 17, and Lola, 16, are from her previous marriage to Charlie. She adopted Eloise, 10 when she was single in 2011 and her husband Aaron Phypers also adopted her in 2019. The young girl is close to turning 11 on May 25th. Last year Denise shared a gallery of photos and wrote, “You are a ray of ☀️ & you have the biggest heart. Always so happy & love life. You have taught us so much,” in the caption.