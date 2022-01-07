Canadian passengers stuck in Mexico after they partied maskless on charter flight

The world is a divided place. On the one hand, we have people combating a pandemic, haggling with surging cases, wearing masks, getting vaccinated, and maintaining social distancing even during festivities. Then there is another part of the world, one that is smaller, the size of a plane, where Canadian influencers and TV stars party like there is no tomorrow (there won’t be a tomorrow if covid-19 is still not taken seriously). A video of a group of vacationers is doing the rounds where they irresponsibly drank, danced, and vaped their way from Montreal to Mexico aboard a chartered Sunwing flight. These maskless passengers broke every covid-19 related rule and numerous air transport rules.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO