ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

New Girl Scout Cookie ‘Adventurefuls’ coming for 2021-2022 cookie season

By Anna Ashcraft
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Steuben County woman arrested on theft charges

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police arrested a woman Saturday Morning after a near seven-week-long investigation. On Saturday, Jan. 8 at 10:50 a.m., state police arrested Sally Gilbert, after an investigation that started on November 23, 2021. Gilbert, 58, from Cameron Mills N.Y., was arrested in the town of Bath and has been […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

How Can The Hudson Valley Get Their Mitts on Girl Scout Cookies?

Did you grow up eating Girl Scout Cookies? It wasn't until I moved out of my parent's house that I even realized there were options other than the "Thin Mints." Seriously, when your Dad really only loves the Thin Mints, that is all you will find at your childhood home. Somehow he managed to make me think there were only a few in the package as well. I found out later that he was just making sure that he was the one to be able to enjoy the majority of the box.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
casscountyonline.com

Girl Scout Cookie Program launches January 14, 2022

(Fort Wayne, IN) – Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana (GSNI-M) is excited to announce that the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program will launch Friday, January 14, 2022, and continue until Monday, March 14, 2022. The new “Adventurefuls” cookie will join the lineup of favorites that includes Thin Mints, Shortbread, Caramel deLites, Lemonades, Toast-Yay!, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, and Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten-free). Cost of cookies in the GSNI-M council is $5 per package, $6 for gluten-free.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WRBL News 3

Girl Scout Cookie sales kick off in SWMO; New cookie announced

MISSOURI — Girl Scout Cookie sales are officially underway in southwest Missouri. The girl scouts of the Missouri heartland officially kicked off cookie sales today, eight days earlier than the rest of the country. This year the girls are offering a new cookie: Adventurefuls. They’re a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored cream and a hint of […]
SPORTS
Mashed

How Gordon Ramsay Really Feels About Girl Scout Cookies

Girl Scout cookies have become a cultural phenomenon in their own right. Many consumers look forward to investing in the bite-sized wonders year after year. Believe it or not, the sweet treats that are sold by girls and young women across America made their debut over a century ago in 1917, according to Girl Scouts of the USA. Selling the famous cookies each year helps troop members to develop strong communication and financial skills in a fun — and delicious — way.
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

How Much Do Girl Scouts Make on Cookie Sales?

Girl Scout cookie season is upon us. In 2022, a new cookie, the Adventureful, takes center stage. How much do Girl Scouts make on cookie sales?. Don’t let the little pigtailed Brownie at your door selling Thin Mints and Do-si-Dos fool you. Girl Scout cookie sales are big business, bringing in over $800 million for the organization every year.
MARKETING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girl Scout Cookie#Girl Scouts#New Girl#Adventurefuls#Wjet Wfxp#Thin Mints#Lemonades Trefoils#Tagalongs#Fox#Daily News#Wetm Mytwintiers Com
Rock 108

Abilene Girl Scouts Kick Off 2022 With A Yummy New Cookie Flavor

I'll admit it, Girl Scout Cookies are my weakness. So much so, that I will buy several cases just to make sure I can make it through the year without running out. Now, according to the Girl Scout's recent press release, a new flavor called Adventurefuls are what's new for 2022. Adventurefuls are a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored creme and sea salt. Adventurefuls joins the other Girl Scout cookie favorites such as Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs.
ABILENE, TX
Parents Magazine

Oreo Drops 2 New Cookie Flavors to Make the New Year a Little Sweeter

Oreo is always experimenting with not-so-classic flavors — and the newest cookie twists will have dessert fanatics delighted. Ultimate Chocolate Oreos and Toffee Crunch Oreos are the latest additions to the Oreo family and will be available nationwide following the Jan. 3 launch. Ultimate Chocolate Oreos are perfect for...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girl Scout
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
My Baking Addiction

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole is a savory make-ahead breakfast perfect for holiday mornings. Prep it the night before and bake it off in the morning for an easy way to feed a crowd. One of my very favorite things about Christmas morning is Christmas breakfast. After opening gifts, we stay...
RECIPES
Distractify

Cake Decorator Reveals That Grocery Stores Re-Frost Cakes in ”Gross” TikTok Clip

Isn't it great to walk through your grocery store's bakery aisle to see all of the wonderful, seasonal baked goods? Whether it's all of the spooky-themed ghoulie brownies with purple and green and orange sprinkles for Halloween or a giant chocolate mousse cake covered in pink and blue pastel icing to look like an Easter egg, it's amazing to see how talented people are at making desserts.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
EatingWell

13 Easy Winter Soups You'll Want to Make for Dinner Tonight

Whether you're looking for a slow-cooker soup you can prep in the morning or a cozy soup that starts with a store-bought base, we have something simple and tasty for you. These recipes include lots of your favorite winter veggies, like kale, potatoes, cabbage and onion, and only require 20 minutes of active cooking or less. Recipes like our Stuffed Cabbage Soup and Slow-Cooker Potato Soup are so deliciously easy, you can make them any night of the week.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
Parade

The Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe Ever

Although fudge is popular during the holiday season, it’s actually a sweet treat you can enjoy throughout the year—even during the summer months. And now more than ever home cooks of all ages are trying their hands at making delicious desserts in their own kitchen. So why not start with something easy like this simple and quick peanut butter fudge recipe.
RECIPES
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy