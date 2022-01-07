Icy road conditions causing numerous accidents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multiple accidents have been reported throughout Middle Tennessee as icy road conditions are making roads dangerous to drive on.

An overturned tractor trailer on I-65 northbound just before Harding Pike had the interstate closed for a while.

A single-vehicle crash was also reported on I-65 northbound near Old Hickory Boulevard. The accident has since been cleared.

A crash involving multiple vehicles was reported on I-40 eastbound just before the Charlotte Pike exit, blocking one lane.

Another crash involving multiple vehicles was reported on I-65 northbound in Robertson County just past Highway 76, causing a major backup. The road has since reopened.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol report State Route 141 at the Smith and Wilson County line is currently closed due to multiple tractor trailers that are stuck on or across the roadway. Troopers say the road is narrow and covered with ice.

Multiple vehicles were also seen off the roadway on Highway 47 North in Dickson County.

Officials in Murfreesboro reported 81 incidents Friday, including one accident with injuries, four property damage accidents, three private property crashes, seven hit and run accidents and four abandoned vehicles.

Drivers are asked to use caution and drive slowly on Tennessee roadways.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

