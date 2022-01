The man who has headed both of Denmark's intelligence agencies at different times has been detained for over a month on suspicion of “disclosing highly classified information from the intelligence services,” a Danish court has revealed.The revelation has sparked speculation that Lars Findsen was considered too open toward the media. Four suspects with Denmark’s two intelligence agencies — two from each — were detained. Three have since been released while Findsen remains in pre-trial custody. His name had been protected by a court-ordered ban, but that was removed on Monday.Findsen headed the domestic security service, known by its Danish...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 HOURS AGO