ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

CE Pro Podcast: Favorite Moments from 2021

By Arlen Schweiger
cepro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CE Pro Podcast will return with fresh episodes for 2022 next week, but in the meantime, the editors/hosts took a look back on the wide-ranging episodes and guests we had the privilege of welcoming last year. With about 50 episodes, it’s easy to forget just how much the...

www.cepro.com

Comments / 0

Related
97ZOK

Favorite Moments from Tour of Rick Nielsen’s Colossal Guitar Vault

It is well known in the Rock-n-Roll business that Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen has one of the most sought-after guitar collections in the entire world. That statement above is no exaggeration. Rick Nielsen's collection is huge. Some incredible highlights from his collection were recently un-cased in an episode of The Collection: A Gibson TV Original Series.
ROCKFORD, IL
cbslocal.com

Listen To Podcasts From CW69 Shows At Any Time

You can listen to podcasts from some of your favorite CW69 shows whenever you want. Just choose your favorite podcast app. You can watch The Drew Barrymore Show weekday mornings at 9 on CW69, but you can also listen to The Drew Barrymore Show Podcast whenever you want, using your favorite podcast platform.
TV & VIDEOS
celebritypage.com

Lily Collins Shares Favorite Moments Filming 'Emily In Paris'

Lily Collins and the cast of the hit Netflix series are spilling on fun moments behind the scenes. "This season, the storylines got to intertwine more and we all got to spend time together in the same location. That was really fun," Collins said. "This show is just an explosion...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Nevada Independent

Best of The Indy: Our favorite photos from 2021

It was a year filled with wild expectations before it even began. After the pandemic emerged in 2020, people around the world looked to the change in calendar year as sign of better things to come. COVID-19 vaccines rolled out of factories and into people's arms, giving hope that the world could start to contain the highly transmissible virus that had sickened and killed far too many.
PHOTOGRAPHY
gamepressure.com

Favorite Roles of LoL Pro Gamers Revealed

A certain Reddit user decided to analyze which positions in League of Legends are most often occupied by top players from different regions of the world. League of Legends' ranking system serves to provide information about the skills of a particular player in a measurable way. The highest rank - Challenger - brings together players with skills at a professional level. One of Reddit users decided to analyze the top 50 players from different regions of Riot Games' MOBA game in terms of the positions they most often happen to play.
VIDEO GAMES
opensource.com

My favorite open source stories from 2021

This year we learned a lot about our community as we embraced our new work-from-home lives. We also met some amazing folks who are leveraging Linux and open source software in their organizations. Open source community stories. Opensource.com community manager, Jen Wike Huger, posed some engaging questions to our writers'...
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Our favorite Protocol long-reads from 2021

Looking for a sit-down between the feasting? Got a spare 30 minutes because your one-on-ones are cancelled this week? Just trying to catch up on the year that was? We’ve got you. As we head into the New Year, we thought it was a good time to look back...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Silver
Person
Casey Kasem
Variety

HBO Max’s ‘Peacemaker’ Is Getting a Video Podcast From Rooster Teeth

The zany misadventures of “Peacemaker,” the HBO Max original series starring John Cena, will get an official aftershow-style official video podcast launching alongside the DC show. HBO Max and DC enlisted Rooster Teeth, which is also part of the WarnerMedia family, to produce “Podly,” a series recapping “Peacemaker” episodes. Audiences can watch “Podly” on HBO Max and on the official YouTube channels for DC and HBO Max beginning Jan. 13, when “Peacemaker” premieres. An audio-only version available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other major audio platforms. “Peacemaker,” an eight-episode spinoff series from 2021 movie “The Suicide Squad,” was created and written by...
TV SERIES
Joplin Globe

Jeana Gockley: 8 favorite books from 2021

As we kick off a new year, I like to reflect on what I have read during the previous year. And for the third year in a row, I kept track of the books I read, for a grand total of 30. That is down a little from last year, but I started several things that I read halfway through and then quit reading, so I am still pretty happy with it.
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ce Pro Podcast#The Ce Pro Podcast#Nike#Isf#Value Electronics
tahoesouth.com

Our Favorite #TahoeSouth Instagram Photos from 2021

Happy New Year to all! The Tahoe South team struggled to find the best images from this past year, there were so many good ones! We had so much fun going through all of #TahoeSouth IG images, you guys truly living it up in Tahoe South. Enjoy our Top 10...
INTERNET
cepro.com

TCL Unveils Updated 4K, 8K TV Lineup at CES 2022

TCL has decided to use Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 as an opportunity to show off its latest TV innovations including its first dynamic video motion ecosystem, more mini-LED powered TVs, and high-performance gaming features. With homes in the U.S. now enjoying blockbuster movie premiers on the same day of...
ELECTRONICS
cepro.com

SiliconCore Technology Enters Consumer MicroLED Display Market

There is a new player in the MicroLED space for residential application. SiliconCore Technology will debut its MicroLED display solutions at CES 2022 targeting its Direct View LEDs for the mainstream consumer market. SiliconCore touts it is the only MicroLED manufacturer that is designing and producing its own driver chip technology, giving it a unique benefit in the development of advanced power management, durability and image quality.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Podcast
cepro.com

New Kaleidescape Terra 6 Delivers 5 Simultaneous 4K Streams

The benchmark home entertainment company Kaleidescape has added to its selection of storage solutions through the introduction of its new Terra 6 Movie Server. Kaleidescape says its new entry-level movie server provides 6 Terabytes of storage, and the product is available to dealers for shipment. “The compact Terra 6TB when...
ELECTRONICS
cepro.com

CES 2022: Savant’s GE Lighting Adds Thermostat, Outdoor Camera & More Lights to Cync Ecosystem

GE Lighting, a Savant company, has expanded its Cync smart home ecosystem with several new products. The company is introducing the Cync Smart Thermostat and Temperature Sensor, a line of Cync Outdoor Security Cameras, and additional smart lighting products at CES 2022 in Las Vegas this week, and plans to launch more hardware and software solutions throughout the year.
ELECTRONICS
cepro.com

Arlo Announces DIY Security System Featuring NFC Technology

Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO) has unveiled the Arlo Security System, a DIY security monitoring solution that rounds out the Arlo ecosystem. Recognized as a 2022 CES Innovation Award honoree, the security system features what is said to be a first-of-its-kind, all-in-one multisensor capable of eight different sensing functions and a security hub with an integrated keypad.
NFL
cepro.com

Ring Announces Glass Break Sensor That Utilizes AI Technology

Ring has announced it will release a glass break sensor for its Ring Alarm and Ring Alarm Pro DIY smart security systems. The Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor is said to utilize AI technology to accurately detect glass break events, like windows being smashed or cracked, up to 25 feet away.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy