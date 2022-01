Mike Zimmer’s days appear numbered with the Minnesota Vikings, though the franchise is not expected to make wholesale changers with its leadership. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported that the Vikings are expected to move on from Zimmer this week, league sources said, though longtime general manager Rick Spielman is likely to remain with the organization. Zimmer has been in Minnesota since 2014 and quickly helped turn the franchise around, though he is 7-9 for the second straight year, and their playoff hopes are gone.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO