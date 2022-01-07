ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M.C. Taylor on his journey and latest 'Hiss Golden Messenger' records

By North Carolina Public Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM.C. Taylor from Hiss Golden Messenger has been on a journey. It was on a solo tour of the UK that a crisis over what he was doing and how he was doing it came to the fore. The result was a canceled tour, a homecoming and a recommitment to the...

soultracks.com

R.I.P. Soul and Jazz man supreme, James Mtume

(January 9, 2022) When it comes to talent and influence in multiple genres, they didn't get much bigger than James Mtume. As musician, producer and songwriter, he was responsible for all-time classics in both soul and jazz. Today we say a sad goodbye to Mtume, who has died at age 76.
wunc.org

World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2002

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out. At the...
offbeat.com

Corey Harris, The Insurrection Blues (M.C. Records)

On his 20th album and his first in three years, Corey Harris recorded these 14 tracks in Italy, where he lived during the pandemic before returning to the United States. Since Harris recorded most of these tracks solo—just voice and guitar—in many ways The Insurrection Blues is a return-to-roots affair that draws comparisons to his 1995 Mississippi Delta-flavored debut, Midnight and Day. Like that landmark album, Harris nails equally splendid interpretations from inspirational sources like Reverend Gary Davis (“Twelve Gates to the City”), John Jackson (“Boats Up River”) and Charley Patton (“Some of These Days”).
wunc.org

Review: The Weeknd, 'Dawn FM'

Music journalist Kiana Fitzgerald reviews The Weeknd's new album, Dawn FM. The Smile, 'You Will Never Work In Television Again'. Late last May, Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood debuted The Smile, a new musical project with Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner. esperanza spalding: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. ,
Curtis Mayfield
Variety

James Mtume, Jazz Great Best Known for Notorious B.I.G.-Sampled Hit 'Juicy Fruit,' Dies at 76

BET

R&B Trailblazer James Mtume Reportedly Dead at Age 76

HollywoodLife

Tina Turner's Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called 'The Greatest'

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
thesource.com

DJ Kay Slay Awake And Off Ventilator Following COVID-19 Scare

According to several confirmed reports including an update from his brother, DJ Kay Slay’s condition has improved since being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and he is now breathing on his own. After over a week of being in a Englewood, New Jersey hospital, legendary Hip Hop figure Kay Slay...
DoYouRemember?

'Beverly Hillbillies' Star Irene Ryan Began Performing At 11 Years Old And Worked Right Up Until Her Death In 1973

Actress Irene Ryan was actually born Jessie Irene Noblitt in 1902. She began her career at the young age of 11 after winning a contest for singing the song “Pretty Baby.” It sparked her love for performing and acting and her career blossomed when she met Tim Ryan. They married when she was 20 and performed in vaudeville as a double act. They starred in several short comedies as Tim and Irene.
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Deadline

James Mtume Dies: Grammy Winning Songwriter, Chart-Topping Group Leader Was 76

