Why doctors say chicken noodle soup helps with virus

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – We have been told to eat chicken noodle soup when we get sick, especially with viruses like a cold, flu and COVID-19.

Dr. Mike Seveilla says chicken noodle soup is a good choice. In fact, he even reccommends it to his patients. The ingredients help battle the symptoms of a virus.

“The research is showing that there is an amino acid in there called cysteine that breaks up some of the mucus that’s in your sinuses and in your throat. Obviously, it makes everyone feel good,” he said.

Sevilla also says to stay hydrated and eat whole foods like fruits and vegetables when you are sick. He said that it couldn’t hurt to add some extra vitamins to your diet but not enough research has been done to make any conclusions.

If you do plan on taking supplements, Sevilla advises speaking with your doctor to make sure it won’t interfere with any other medications you take.

