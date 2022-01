By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After the announcement Pittsburgh may be one of several cities where the 2024 Republican National Convention could be held, local Democratic politicians are speaking out. On Sunday, both District 9 City Councilman Rev. Ricky V. Burgess and Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson publicly stated that they are opposed to the idea of the city hosting the convention. Burgess wrote a letter to VisitPITTSBURGH, which he says is encouraging the RNC to happen in the city, and asked them to withdraw their interest: “As disturbing as it is to learn that the Republican National Committee is considering Pittsburgh for...

