Third Coast Bluegrass to Perform at White Gull

Director of Advising for the Curb College Center Tina Adair Dishman recently hit No. 1 on the Bluegrass Charts for her solo single “Still Got a Long Way to Go.”. “This song was written by hit songwriter and good friend, Ronnie Bowman, along with Ryan Fleener. I went to visit Ronnie to get some songs from him and as soon as I heard this one, I fell in love with it,” Dishman explained. “I feel like regardless of situation or circumstance, we’ve all lived this song at some point in time in our lives. I love everything about it…from the message to the lyrics and melody. I was also lucky enough to have Ronnie and his wife, Garnet, come in and sing harmonies with me. I’m very grateful and excited about this being my first No. 1 single from my debut solo album on EMG.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO