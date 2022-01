Brian Boyle burst through the doors at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, with adrenaline pumping and not a minute to spare. Just a few hours earlier and about 600 miles away in Pittsburgh, the 37-year-old Penguins forward had been preparing for a New Year’s Day practice at PPG Paints Arena, when his Apple Watch vibrated. His wife Lauren, nine months pregnant back in Massachusetts, felt like she could be going into labor soon. But, she insisted, go practice first.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO