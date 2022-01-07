Mooyah Burgers franchisee signs 10-year lease in Palm Beach County, searches for more locations
The franchisee is in negotiations for three other locations. Big deals....www.bizjournals.com
The franchisee is in negotiations for three other locations. Big deals....www.bizjournals.com
The South Florida Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/southflorida
Comments / 0