Massachusetts State Police trooper stops 100 mph car on I-91, finds mother in labor inside

 3 days ago
trooper jose cabrera holds baby alongside mother he assisted during her labor. SOURCE: Mass. State Police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — When a trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding 100 mph on a Massachusetts highway, he got an unexpected surprise.

Trooper Jose Cabrera stopped the vehicle on the southbound side of Interstate 91 in West Springfield on Wednesday, Massachusetts State Police said in a Facebook post.

"Upon his approach, the operator of the vehicle explained his girlfriend was in labor and that her water had broken," state police said.

Cabrera requested an ambulance but was told that none were available nearby.

He decided to put the mother-to-be in his cruiser, to bring her safely to Mercy Hospital with the father following behind.

"He safely delivered (pun intended) the mother-to-be to Mercy Hospital and a short time later she delivered a healthy baby boy," state police wrote.

