Google's Fast Pair fixed one of the biggest issues Bluetooth devices have: The pain in the butt it can sometimes be to get them talking to one another. But with Fast Pair, it's as simple as being nearby and turning both of them on. It just works. And we don't mean that in the sarcastic Todd Howard sense; it's legitimately one of our favorite features. The only drawback is that one of the gadgets has to be an Android phone. Or, at least, it was until now. Google is bringing Fast Pair to a whole lot of stuff, from Google TV and Android TV to smart home gadgets (if they've got Matter support), and even Chromebooks are getting in on it — though we knew that last part was coming.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO