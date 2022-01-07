ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Can’t Cook? Let These Smart Kitchen Appliances Guide You In Making Delicious Meals

coolthings.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo, you don’t need an AI-powered appliance to whip up the most delicious meals in the kitchen. They can, however, help a lot in making the work just a little bit easier. At times, the right smart kitchen appliance can even turn an erstwhile laborious cooking session into a set-and-forget affair....

www.coolthings.com

The Kitchn

21 Smart Ways to Keep Your Kitchen Clean, at All Times

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A mess in the kitchen can be demoralizing. I can’t cook in a dirty kitchen, and having to clean it up before I can even get started drains my energy. So the kitchen needs to stay in a basic and general state of cleanliness and order. As the hardest-working room in the house, and the place where the messiest messes are often made, this is a feat that’s best accomplished with some principles that are kept firmly in place.
Well+Good

Just Some Kitchen Appliances So Sleek and Pretty, You’ll Never Want To Stash Them Away

Gone are the days of the drab aluminum toaster you got when you moved into your first college dorm, or the hand-me-down kettle you inherited through your building e-bulletin when your neighbor moved out. With so many buying options these days, there's no reason why your kitchen appliances can't look just as chic as the rest of your home. And the best part? If you find the right ones, you don't have to sacrifice function in the name of form. But where to start? With so many different kinds of appliances on the market, it can be hard to narrow down what you actually need in your meal prep arsenal, and what pieces you actually have the storage space for.
T3.com

With £50 off, this Le Creuset deal is as tasty as the meals you'll make in it

When it comes to kitchen kit, I have a big problem: the things I really want are the very best things, and the very best things are often very expensive. That's why so far, the only Le Creuset item I own is a butter dish. But there are deals to be had on high quality cookware, such as this Le Creuset deal that takes a whopping £50 – 25% – off a kitchen classic: the Cast Iron Cassadou.
TrendHunter.com

Connected Kitchen Appliances

The newest premium kitchen appliances from LG will be exhibited at CES 2022, including the LG InstaView Double Oven Gas Slide-in Range and Over-the-Range Microwave Oven. These new appliances seamlessly integrate with the LG ThinQ Recipe feature, which provides access to more than 18,000 interactive smart recipes and over 10,000 shoppable recipes.
westsidenewsny.com

Make it a tradition…A guide to cooking with kids

Children may start their culinary careers crafting mud pies in their backyards, but that creativity and imagination soon may translate into foods they can actually eat. Many kids love cooking because it can be fun and messy, which are two qualities that children find hard to resist. Parents can foster...
SPY

The 21 Essential Kitchen Gadgets That Are Guaranteed to Make You a Better Home Cook

Technology in the kitchen is a double-edged sword. Many ill-conceived, gimmicky products are often more complicated than they’re worth and offer minimal benefit. But the best kitchen gadgets, of which there is a handful, can save you time and free up your mental energy for more demanding tasks like mincing garlic, rolling out dough, or grilling over an open flame. In many cases, the formalists are right when they say that newfangled kitchen gadgets are no replacement for the tried-and-true methods that cooks have been using for centuries. While they’re not wrong, some new techniques open up doors not possible via...
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
finehomesandliving.com

Useful Tools and Appliances That Every Kitchen Should Have

Kitchens are the heart of many households, and kitchens without appliances are like hearts with no blood. The kitchen is often where most people spend their time in the house, so your kitchen must be fully stocked with all the necessary tools and appliances you need to cook up a feast for friends or family members.
Food & Wine

I'm a Chef, and I Can't Make Spaghetti Without This $9 Kitchen Gadget

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. My husband often jokes that my culinary superpower is knowing exactly how much food to make for the two of us. No leftovers, no waste. However, that skill goes out the window when it comes to making spaghetti. I either make the entire box or a portion that could only feed a small child—there is no in-between. Despite my Culinary Arts degree and my years of professional cooking experience, I rely on a secret weapon to help me make the world's easiest dinner. It's one of my favorite kitchen gadgets, and it has taught me how to properly measure spaghetti. It's not just me that loves it—at $9, this simple, easy-to-use spaghetti measuring tool has over 1,100 5-star ratings on Amazon. If you struggle to nail spaghetti portion sizes like I do, this simple tool can make a major difference.
royalexaminer.com

Are all-in-one kitchen appliances worth the hype?

All-in-one cooking appliances, like the Thermomix and CompleteChef, expertly combine multiple features such as slow cooking, steaming, simmering, baking, chopping, kneading, slicing, sauteing, and more. There’s seemingly nothing these devices can’t do. However, they can range in price from $500 to over $2,000, making them no small investment.
click orlando

This air fryer will help you make healthier meals in 2022

If you haven’t invested in an air fryer yet, now might be time. Not only are air fryers a healthier way to cook your favorite recipes but they also cook food faster and better. They can take over for some of those other bulky appliances that you have. If...
thespruce.com

28 Retro Kitchens That Will Make You Want to Redecorate

Retro kitchens are all the rage—we've come across many of these delightful spaces and are eager to share them with you if you, too, can't resist good, old-fashioned retro style. But let's take a step back first—what exactly constitutes a retro kitchen after all? "When people talk about retro kitchens, they’re often referring to mid-century kitchens, which were famous for metal cabinets or cottage style wooden cabinets, formica countertops, and vintage appliances," explains Alessandra Wood, VP of Style at Modsy.
SPY

10 Most Popular Plant-Based Meal Kits That Deliver Right To Your Door

Figuring out what to eat on a daily basis, and eating healthy as much as possible, is often more stressful than it is enjoyable. If you’ve got a new year’s goal to eat better, eat out less and cook more, you need a meal kit in your life. Meal kits essentially take care of the recipe research, grocery shopping, meal prep and ingredient measuring, so all you get to do is cook following a guided recipe and enjoy. There are also more ready-made or cook-at-home options than ever before, making mealtime even less stressful and rushed. There are endless creative recipes...
Gadget Flow

LG InstaView Double Oven Range smart cooking appliance lets you see inside when you knock

Get a little extra help in the kitchen with the LG InstaView Double Oven Range smart cooking appliance. Impressively, the InstaView tech illuminates the oven’s interior when you knock twice on the glass. That way, you can see inside without opening the door and, thus, lowering the oven’s temperature. Meanwhile, the ProBake Convection technology provides quick cooking without preheating, saving energy. What’s more, ProBake’s precise temperatures and airflow features ensure shorter cooking times. Moreover, the Air Fry mode lets you enjoy crispy fried foods without the fat, and the Sous Vide mode provides tender, delectable textures. Finally, this oven works with LG’s ThinQ Recipe app, which connects you with thousands of step-by-step recipes and even helps you buy the ingredients. Yes, you really can have a delicious meal on the table faster with the InstaView Double Oven Range.
Chicago Sun-Times

Multi-cooker makes cooking healthy meals easy and quick

Eating healthy has never been so easy — or so quick. A multi-cooker makes cooking a healthy meal accessible and approachable, and takes less time and energy than not-so-healthy fast-food runs or tossing a frozen pizza into the oven. Roast a chicken in 30 minutes, cook nutrient packed whole grains like wild rice or barley in 20 minutes, whip up a one-pot bean or lentil-based stew, chowder, or chili in that same 20 minutes—this kitchen marvel really is a meal changer that can help support a healthy diet in the most convenient, time-saving, and delicious ways.
geardiary

Steambox Is a Self Heating Lunchbox That Will Allow You to a Enjoy Hot, Delicious Meal Anywhere in Just 15 Minutes

Do you often bring your lunch to work or school? It’s so much better to bring your own food than to dine out or pick up fast food, but it’s usually so inconvenient! I’ll bet that you hate having to microwave your leftovers or prepped foods (it makes them so dry!), or even worse, eating them cold. If that’s the case, you probably ought to check out Steambox; it’s a new way to keep your packed meals hot and delicious with steam.
BGR.com

I never want to cook again without this $40 Amazon kitchen tool

There are so many spectacular kitchen tools on Amazon. One of my personal favorites is the Proscenic T21 smart air fryer with Alexa. It's on sale right now for $79 instead of $129, and it's a terrific addition to any kitchen. Another great example is this 93-piece Instant Pot accessory set that's only $37 right now. And let's not forget the brilliant gadget that helps you cook meat perfectly every time. It's a steal at $40, but today it's down to $33.99. That's a steal and those are all awesome additions to any kitchen, but there's one more thing we're...
