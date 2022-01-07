Can’t Cook? Let These Smart Kitchen Appliances Guide You In Making Delicious Meals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. My husband often jokes that my culinary superpower is knowing exactly how much food to make for the two of us. No leftovers, no waste. However, that skill goes out the window when it comes to making spaghetti. I either make the entire box or a portion that could only feed a small child—there is no in-between. Despite my Culinary Arts degree and my years of professional cooking experience, I rely on a secret weapon to help me make the world's easiest dinner. It's one of my favorite kitchen gadgets, and it has taught me how to properly measure spaghetti. It's not just me that loves it—at $9, this simple, easy-to-use spaghetti measuring tool has over 1,100 5-star ratings on Amazon. If you struggle to nail spaghetti portion sizes like I do, this simple tool can make a major difference.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO