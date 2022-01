After their first semester, a lot of students wonder if they would enjoy college more at a different campus. Here are some things to think about before taking that big step. As the fall semester ends, college students are considering if they actually care about higher education. After going through my own “what ifs” regarding transferring, it became clear that I was not the only one. Searching for that perfect school can sometimes seem impossible as education gets more and more competitive. Although there are dozens of tools to help you choose the ideal college, striking academic gold is not easy. But now’s the time to find tours — virtually or in real life — to help us really analyze our true love for our colleges. With so many factors to consider, it can be difficult to weigh your options. That’s why I’m here to give a few suggestions for those deciding whether or not to transfer schools.

COLLEGES ・ 9 DAYS AGO