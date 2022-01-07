Holyoke police enforce parking ban

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the snow comes parking restrictions and the inevitable towing of cars that stand in the way of the snow plow operations.

People awakened by the wailing sound are given a reasonable amount of time before the tow trucks move in to remove the illegally parked cars from path of the snow plows. It’s a system that plow drivers find makes their job much easier.

On Dexter Street, a police car paved the way for a plow driver to get her job done. “I plow this street every year and I couldn’t get into this street so, I talked to one of the supervisors. I asked so I could finish the street, I could shovel out a couple of times and finish the job on this side.” Patty Kasulinous, contracted plow operator

But being the first plowable storm of the new year, many drivers who park their cars on the street might not have been prepared. The result, a number of them were ticketed and towed.

“Unfortunately we have a job to do, to clear the road for the DPW. So we did our best to get ahead of the owners to be cleared.” Jorge Monsalve, Holyoke Police Department

Holyoke Police are confident as winter wears on with subsequent storms. Fewer cars will be ticketed and towed as drivers react more quickly to the wailing warning sound that the tow and plow trucks are close behind.

